This week’s newsletter features a letter I encourage you to send to your elected representatives—both in the Senate and the House. It’s based on a powerful exposé by investigative journalist Jon Rappoport, who lays out how the clinical trials for the COVID vaccines were carefully constructed to avoid proving anything of real consequence—like preventing serious illness, hospitalization, or death.

Instead, the trials were engineered to show only a reduction in mild symptoms—the kind nobody needs a vaccine for. With just 150 cases of coughs and fevers, Big Pharma got its emergency use authorization and a one-way ticket to billions in revenue. That’s not science. That’s sleight of hand.

The letter included below spells this out clearly and firmly. It’s addressed to a pro-vaccine senator, but I urge you to send it to every member of Congress—your senators and your House representative. If they’re still promoting the “safe and effective” line without acknowledging how the trials were rigged from the start, they’re either asleep at the wheel or willfully complicit.

Who to start with?

Target those who championed the vaccine push, such as:

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

But don't stop there. Send it far and wide. The silence from Congress has lasted long enough.

Read the letter. Share it. Send it.

P.S. Want to make your voice heard? Here's how to contact your reps in under 5 minutes:

Find your Senators : https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Find your House Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Copy the letter below, personalize it if you'd like, and send it by email or through their contact forms. For even more impact, consider mailing a hard copy. Old-school still gets attention.

Let them know: we’re watching—and we won’t forget who kept quiet when the truth was staring them in the face.

[Your Full Name]

[Your Address]

[City, State, ZIP Code]

[Email Address]

[Date]

The Honorable [Senator’s Full Name]

[Senator’s Office Address]

[City, State, ZIP Code]

Dear Senator [Last Name],

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding your continued support of the COVID-19 vaccination program, particularly in light of what has now come to light about the vaccine clinical trials themselves.

It is astonishing—and frankly disturbing—that trials conducted by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca were never designed to determine whether their products could prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. According to a New York Times op-ed written by Dr. Peter Doshi (BMJ) and Dr. Eric Topol (Scripps Research), the trials were only structured to evaluate whether the vaccines could reduce mild symptoms—such as cough, chills, or fever.

In other words, the trials were rigged from the start to measure outcomes that no rational person would consider meaningful in the context of a global pandemic. Mild COVID-19, like a common cold, is self-limiting and requires no vaccine intervention.

Even worse, the small sample size for determining “effectiveness”—a mere 150 participants developing mild symptoms—was used to justify vaccinating billions of people. That is not science. That is marketing dressed up as science.

And when the data didn’t play nice? The companies were prepared. They could (and likely did) reclassify vaccine-induced symptoms that mimicked COVID-19 as “adverse reactions” rather than cases—effectively cooking the books to make their product look more effective than it was.

Senator, this isn’t a difference of opinion. This is a fatal flaw in methodology—a deliberate design that guaranteed both regulatory approval and public confusion.

To continue endorsing these products without addressing this foundational deception is not only negligent—it’s dangerous. You are in a position of trust and responsibility. I urge you to stop repeating promotional slogans and start asking critical questions:

Why were the trials not designed to measure prevention of serious disease?

Why has this fact been studiously ignored in mainstream discussion?

Why do government agencies continue to claim protection from hospitalization and death when the trials were never intended to evaluate that?

Millions trusted the science. But if the science was designed to prove nothing, what exactly were they trusting?

Please, Senator, use your position to demand transparency and accountability. At minimum, the public deserves a full and open hearing on the design and execution of these trials.

If we can't trust the foundation, we can't trust the house built on top of it.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[Your Phone Number, optional]