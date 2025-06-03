When you find yourself applauding a military provocation that inches us closer to nuclear extinction—because it makes Trump look bad—you’re no longer a journalist or a patriot. You’re a lunatic with a broadcast license.

Rachel Maddow and Lindsey Graham are two sides of the same unhinged coin. One wraps her nuclear cheerleading in faux-intellectual MSNBC banter. The other polishes his neocon badge and demands more weapons, more money, and more blood. Both are intoxicated by war. Both are deranged. And both must be politically isolated—starting now.

Matt Taibbi’s latest piece, Ending the World to Own Trump, should be required reading for anyone still operating under the illusion that the U.S. foreign policy blob has even a remote connection to sanity. In the wake of Ukraine’s so-called “Operation Spiderweb”—a brazen drone attack that reportedly destroyed a third of Russia’s strategic bombers—Western analysts and media figures didn’t flinch. They grinned. They gushed. And in doing so, they revealed that the moral compass guiding our discourse has not just cracked—it’s shattered.

From News to Nihilism

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace turned a potential world-ending provocation into a podcast promo and a giggle fest. “Isn’t that weird?” Rachel asked, referring to the fact that this latest escalation could upend global nuclear deterrence. Wallace, ever the straight-faced flak for Empire, nodded solemnly—right before launching into giddy admiration for Ukraine’s “technological competence.”

Let’s be clear. This was not “David vs. Goliath.” It was Zelensky playing nuclear chicken with Russia. And the only thing more dangerous than the operation itself is the deranged celebration of it by the American establishment. We are now watching liberals who spent decades decrying war crimes cheer on an unprecedented military strike on Russian soil, on the eve of peace talks—because it might hurt Trump politically.

Imagine being so possessed by your hatred of one man that you’d risk World War III just to say, “Told you so.”

Lindsey Graham: War's Favorite Mascot

Then there’s Lindsey Graham. If MSNBC offered him a guest spot, he’d show up with a flag pin, a flamethrower, and a speech titled “Why Tactical Nukes Are Actually Adorable.” Graham is calling for more punishment for Russia and a deeper commitment to Ukraine—never mind that American voters, polls, and common sense have screamed for a pullback.

Trump’s refusal to play along with this suicide mission makes him, ironically, the only adult in the room. But if he doesn’t cut the cord now—if he doesn’t end all aid to Ukraine and publicly disavow this latest escalation—he’ll inherit the Biden war machine’s mess and own the consequences. If he didn’t know about the attack, it’s an insult to the office. If he did, it’s even worse. Either way, it’s time to stop pretending this is someone else’s war.

Cut the Aid. Cut the Ties.

There’s only one move left for Trump if he wants to demonstrate leadership and break with the warmongering lunacy: pull the plug. On the money. On the weapons. On the delusion that Ukraine can "win" a war that it should never have been used to start.

The people—yes, the same “deplorables” mocked by Maddow’s set—have seen through the scam. They know this isn’t about democracy or defense. It’s about empire, ego, and elite gamesmanship. The fact that Ukraine launched its “Pearl Harbor” against Russia just before peace talks should tell you everything. These people don’t want peace. They want a forever war with Russia, and they’re willing to bet your children’s lives on the outcome.

End the War to Save the World

If Trump truly wants to be the anti-war candidate he claims to be, here’s his moment. Publicly cut all aid to Ukraine. Disavow Zelensky’s attacks. Make it crystal clear that the next administration will not tolerate rogue military actions with global nuclear consequences. And for once, stop letting the Deep State and its media megaphones frame every move around what hurts or helps him.

This isn’t about Trump. It’s about survival.

Stop the madness. Cut the aid. And send the warmongers—Rachel, Lindsey, and the rest of them—into the obscurity they’ve so richly earned.