When I say I’m still angry about Covid, I’m not talking about a pathogen.

I’m talking about a story.

Because I do not accept that a brand-new, uniquely catastrophic virus suddenly emerged and altered the very chemistry of the air. I don’t accept that the atmosphere in March 2020 was fundamentally different from the atmosphere in March 2019 — as though billions of microbes floating around us daily suddenly organized themselves into a sentient assassin.

What changed wasn’t the air.

What changed was belief.

And belief, once weaponized, can be more contagious than any germ.

The Elevator

I will never forget the day a neighbor in my building yelled at me for entering the elevator without a mask.

Not asked. Yelled.

In that moment, I wasn’t a neighbor. I was a biohazard. A heretic. A walking threat.

But what exactly had I done?

I had refused to participate in a ritual — one based on the premise that a specific invisible agent had transformed the breathable air into moral quicksand.

The same elevator. The same ventilation system. The same building. Yet somehow, we were told reality itself had changed.

And millions accepted it instantly.

The Rebranding

To me, what was presented as a novel plague looked like a reclassification of illness — a rebranding of what we have always experienced: seasonal respiratory sickness, pneumonia, complications among the elderly and vulnerable.

But language shifted. Labels shifted. Testing protocols shifted. Statistics were repackaged.

And once a new name dominates the narrative, every cough becomes confirmation.

You didn’t need mass graves in the streets. You needed dashboards.

The Cult of “Safe and Effective”

If the crisis had merely been medical, there would have been debate. There would have been open scientific disagreement. There would have been space for skepticism.

Instead, dissent became taboo.

“Safe and effective” was repeated like a creed. Question it, and you were not just mistaken — you were immoral.

People lost jobs. Lost access. Lost standing in their communities.

And what still shocks me is how eagerly many complied — not only with mandates, but with the shaming of those who resisted.

That’s what stays with me.

Not fear of disease. Fear of social exile.

The Air Was Never Different

Think about this calmly.

Were we really meant to believe that the planet’s atmosphere — filled with bacteria, fungi, particles, and countless microscopic life forms — suddenly carried a single hyper-specific pathogen that required plastic barriers, taped arrows on floors, and six feet of choreography?

And then, just as abruptly, it stopped mattering?

If the physical world didn’t transform in some cosmic biological event, then something else did.

Our perception.

Our trust.

Our willingness to outsource judgment.

Scapegoating in Real Time

When I see people still wearing masks alone outdoors, years later, I don’t feel rage at them personally. I feel a deep unease about what was embedded psychologically.

A society was conditioned to see fellow citizens as vectors. To interpret non-compliance as aggression. To equate doubt with danger.

The unvaccinated were treated as contaminants.

That’s not medicine.

That’s social sorting.

I’m 73 Today — And I Remember

At my age, you have context. You’ve seen moral panics before. You’ve watched narratives rise and fall.

What made this different was the totality. The speed. The fusion of media, government, corporate policy, and social pressure into a single moral directive.

You didn’t just disagree — you were a threat to public safety.

And that psychological infrastructure hasn’t disappeared. It’s just dormant.

Why I’m Still Angry

I’m angry because the episode revealed how quickly neighbors can become enforcers.

I’m angry because debate was suffocated in the name of consensus.

I’m angry because fear was monetized, institutionalized, and ritualized.

And I’m angry because so many people now want to pretend none of it happened.

They say, “It was a hard time.”

No.

It was a revealing time.

Revealing about institutions. Revealing about media. Revealing about how fragile individual liberty becomes when wrapped in the language of emergency.

This Wasn’t About a Virus

It was about authority.

It was about obedience.

It was about whether individuals would think independently when the pressure mounted.

Some did.

Many didn’t.

That’s what I think about every day when I hear the word “Covid.” Not a pathogen — a precedent.

And that’s why I refuse to let the memory soften.

Because if we reduce it to “a virus that came and went,” we miss the real lesson.

The air didn’t change.

The people who chose fear over reason did.