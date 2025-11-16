The Plotkin Deposition: Watch the Full 9-Hour Video

The response to my deep-dive on the Plotkin deposition was overwhelming. Clearly, people weren’t just curious—they wanted to see it with their own eyes. And honestly, nothing I can summarize comes close to the impact of watching the “godfather of vaccines” questioned under oath for nine straight hours.

So here it is.

This is the complete, uncut deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin from January 2018, filmed during a Michigan custody case in which Plotkin agreed to testify as an expert on vaccination. What unfolded is one of the most revealing—and at times jaw-dropping—interrogations ever put on record in the vaccine debate.

There’s no editorializing, no spin, no headlines—just Plotkin, under oath, answering questions he normally never faces.

You’ll see:

his admissions about experiments on vulnerable children

his comments about religious objectors

his discussion of fetal tissue in vaccine development

his acknowledgements of missing placebo trials

and the overall mindset of a man long treated as untouchable

Whether you’re skeptical, curious, conflicted, or already familiar with the story, the video speaks for itself.

Below is the full 9-hour version. Watch in sections, skim through, or settle in for the whole thing—but if you want to understand why so many readers reacted so strongly, this is the source material that started it all.

Full Deposition Video:

Stanley Plotkin, Vaccines Deposition, Under Oath – 9 Hour Full Video

Viewer’s Guide: Key Moments in the Plotkin Deposition

The full deposition runs nine hours, so here are the segments most readers go straight to. These timestamps correspond to the commonly available full-length version on YouTube.

0:00:00 – Opening Statements & Context

Siri lays out the purpose of the deposition. Plotkin appears relaxed, confident, even amused.

0:21:00 – Experiments on Orphans and Institutionalized Children

Plotkin confirms his own published studies involving orphans, disabled children, and children of imprisoned mothers.

The tone shifts as Siri begins citing his papers.

0:37:00 – “Mentally Retarded Kids” Comment

Plotkin acknowledges using this population for testing—and says he would do so again “if necessary.”

1:05:00 – Aborted Fetal Tissue in Vaccine Development

Discussion of organ harvesting from fetuses, and the number of fetuses used to create certain cell lines.

This is one of the most-circulated clips online.

1:29:00 – Mocking Religious Objectors

Siri confronts him with emails calling religious vaccine skeptics “crazies.” Plotkin admits to writing them.

2:50:00 – Adverse Events & VAERS Underreporting

Plotkin concedes that surveillance systems undercount injuries and that causal investigation is inconsistent.

3:20:00 – Missing Placebo Trials

Siri asks whether specific vaccines were ever tested against saline placebos.

Plotkin acknowledges many were not.

4:15:00 – The Childhood Schedule Question

Major moment: Plotkin agrees the full U.S. childhood vaccine schedule has never been safety-tested as a whole.

5:40:00 – Conflicts of Interest & Industry Ties

Questions about advisory committees, funding sources, and professional affiliations.

6:55:00 – “I Don’t Know Everything” Sequence

Siri walks Plotkin into acknowledging scientific limits—followed by Plotkin defending his dismissal of skeptics.

7:45:00 – Ethical Friction Points

Plotkin attempts to justify past research standards; Siri presses him on modern ethics.

8:40:00 – Closing Questions

Plotkin appears tired and visibly irritated. Siri wraps with several clarifying questions on methodology and assumptions.