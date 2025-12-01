Every December, we’re encouraged to gather around the fire, sip something warm, and pretend we’re not living in a psychological-operations laboratory disguised as a country. And, in the spirit of Mark Crispin Miller’s sharp eye for the buried storyline, one has to wonder: what if even Santa is part of the machinery? What if the jolly old elf descends not just bearing gifts, but running covert scans, nudging the narrative, and tossing mRNA toy kits down your chimney?

In the spirit of seasonal cheer — and a little seasonal subversion — here’s a satirical poem written in an affectionate, hyper-caffeinated riff on Miller’s unmistakable style.

Imagine ’Twas the Night Before Christmas rewritten by someone who knows how orchestrated our “normal” can sometimes look.

Enjoy. And stay vigilant.

(But also have cookies.)

🎄 ’Twas the Night Before Psy-Ops

’Twas the night before Psy-Ops, when all through the nation,

Not a creature was stirring—mass-sleep manipulation.

The stockings were hung in compliance, with care,

For the Program required them placed precisely right there.

The children were nestled, sedated in beds,

While MKULTRA lullabies danced in their heads.

And mama in her Fauci mask, I in my cap,

Had shut down our minds for a long winter nap—

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my bed—oh God, the narrative shattered!

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Half-bracing myself for another staged clash.

The moon on the snow, in an eerie cold glow,

Was HAARP in full force (as experts all know).

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a covert surveillance craft shaped like—a reindeer.

With a little old driver, so lively and slick,

I knew in a moment it was old spook St. Nick.

More rapid than drones his operatives came,

And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:

“Now Dasher! Now Dancer! Now Vixen, you punk!

On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donner and Drunk!

To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall!

Now infiltrate! Infiltrate! Infiltrate all!”

As false-flag debris before storms often fly,

The counter-ops rose and were mounting the sky.

So up to the housetop the operatives flew,

With a sleigh full of ‘gifts’—classified, level two.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof

The calibrated stamping of each covert hoof.

As I turned from the window, and started around,

Down the chimney St. Nicholas parachuted down.

He was dressed all in camo, from his head to his foot,

And his clothes were all tarnished with regime-change soot.

A bundle of gadgets he had flung on his back,

And he looked like a contractor opening his pack.

His eyes—how they glimmered with covert control!

His smile—weaponized! His intent—dark as coal!

His droll little mouth, drawn up just so,

Was shaped for persuasion (Langley taught him, you know).

The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth;

It was loaded with sensors—surveillance beneath.

His belly kept shaking, a weaponized wreath,

A cover for signals he carried beneath.

He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

Running facial scans—efficient, no jerk.

Then placing his “presents” in stockings below:

mRNA toy kits and a Fauci-branded snow globe.

Then laying his finger aside of his nose,

He encrypted a signal, and up the flue rose.

He sprang to his sleigh, gave his team a quick ping,

And away they all flew in a slick coded ring.

“Stay distracted, keep fighting, keep sleeping in fright—

The Agency thanks you for losing the fight.” But I heard him exclaim, ere they drove out of sight—

“Merry Psy-Ops to all, and to all a good night!”