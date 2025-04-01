In school board meetings across the country, we're seeing the same pattern repeat itself: one side of the transgender debate is presented as compassionate, scientific, and beyond question—while any opposing viewpoint is met with silence, scorn, or outright censorship.

But thoughtful dissent is not hate. Caution is not cruelty. And concern for all students—including girls and gender-questioning kids—is not bigotry.

Below is a speech I’ve written that you or anyone can use at a school board meeting when transgender policies are being pushed with no room for honest debate. It’s respectful, grounded in reality, and asks the hard questions that too many are afraid to raise.

Feel free to adapt it for your own local context—but more importantly, speak up. The more voices that challenge this one-sided narrative, the harder it becomes to ignore them.

Good evening.

I’m here tonight not out of hostility, but out of concern—for truth, fairness, and the long-term well-being of all our students.

I understand that policies like Resolution —- are framed as compassionate and inclusive. On the surface, they seem like common sense: support students who identify as transgender or gender expansive. But what begins as affirmation in names and pronouns can quickly become a stepping stone to far more serious, life-altering interventions—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, even surgeries—all before a child is old enough to vote or legally drink.

We have to ask: Are we opening a door to irreversible medical paths by building policy around identity instead of biology? And are we prepared to face the consequences if we’re wrong?

Then there’s the issue no one wants to talk about: girls’ sports. Before puberty, the playing field may be relatively level. But puberty is happening earlier and earlier, and with it come the clear biological markers of sex—muscle mass, bone density, lung capacity—that dramatically affect athletic performance. These are not small differences. When biological males compete against girls, we’re not promoting fairness—we’re undermining it. And when girls speak up, they’re often silenced or shamed. That’s not inclusion. That’s erasure.

We must protect all students, yes—but not by denying biology, or pushing vulnerable kids down a path they may later regret. Supporting children does not mean unquestioningly affirming every belief. It means asking hard questions, even when they’re uncomfortable.

Thank you.