Songs of the COVID Tyranny — Updated Edition
Now Available for Free Download
A quick update for readers who’ve been following this project (and for those encountering it for the first time):
Songs of the COVID Tyranny has been updated, and the revised edition is now available for download here:
👉 Click to download the updated PDF
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mw62negwbexpt0l7gffpz/Turfseer-s-Songs-of-the-Covid-tyranny-Update.pdf?rlkey=xnxs9fmc9csxvv4u5dmg1jlhy&st=h6a3gylz&dl=0
What’s new in this update?
This edition includes an expansion of embedded media for some songs/.
For each song, you’ll find:
Left side: my original audio demo
Right side: the finished version, which may appear as a full video, a lyric video, and/or audio files, depending on the track
In many cases, the lyrics are presented in a format that’s easy to follow while the song plays—whether the video is purely lyrical or built from full video clips.
If you download it, I’d genuinely like to know: Which songs stood out?
Which ones hit hardest—or missed?
Feedback welcome. Let me know which songs stayed with you.
