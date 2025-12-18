A quick update for readers who’ve been following this project (and for those encountering it for the first time):

Songs of the COVID Tyranny has been updated, and the revised edition is now available for download here:

👉 Click to download the updated PDF

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mw62negwbexpt0l7gffpz/Turfseer-s-Songs-of-the-Covid-tyranny-Update.pdf?rlkey=xnxs9fmc9csxvv4u5dmg1jlhy&st=h6a3gylz&dl=0

What’s new in this update?

This edition includes an expansion of embedded media for some songs/.

For each song, you’ll find:

Left side: my original audio demo

Right side: the finished version, which may appear as a full video, a lyric video, and/or audio files, depending on the track

In many cases, the lyrics are presented in a format that’s easy to follow while the song plays—whether the video is purely lyrical or built from full video clips.

If you download it, I’d genuinely like to know: Which songs stood out?

Which ones hit hardest—or missed?

Feedback welcome. Let me know which songs stayed with you.