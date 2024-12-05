At the end of March 2020, I wrote my first song, “The Virus is My God,” as a direct response to the oppressive measures of the Covid Tyranny. Since then, I’ve composed over 60 songs addressing various facets of the tyranny perpetuated by globalists and advocates of pseudoscience.

For the first time, all my songs and music videos are available in one place for you to explore, listen to, and even download.

On the left side of each page, you’ll find my original piano demo—capturing the raw sound of the composition as it first came to life. On the right side, you’ll see the polished final master audio track or accompanying music video.

Let me know which ones resonate with you most. And feel free to share them widely.

Download them here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1i1v24mz6ke4wqnplqe55/TURFSEER-S-SONGS-OF-THE-COVID-TYRANNY_20241204_010033_0000.pdf?rlkey=f3gfa8shvhqro1f81cluzc9x7&st=tlvh99aq&dl=0