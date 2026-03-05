In recent days, skepticism about confronting Iran has come from an unexpected place: the American right. Commentators associated with the America First outlook—figures like Matt Walsh—have raised familiar cautions about military action.

The argument goes something like this: bombing campaigns rarely produce regime change, and even if Iran were struck hard, the same authoritarian system might remain in power, continuing its oppression of its own people and hostility toward the West. In other words, why start something that might not fundamentally change the regime?

It’s a fair question. But skepticism, if it’s going to mean anything, has to cut both ways.

The Case Being Made by the Skeptics

The critics of military action generally emphasize several points:

Bombing rarely produces regime change. Air campaigns alone seldom topple entrenched governments.

The Iranian regime could survive. Even after significant damage, the clerical leadership might remain intact.

The population could rally around the regime. External attacks sometimes strengthen internal solidarity.

Another Middle East entanglement is undesirable. The U.S. has spent decades trying to unwind itself from endless regional conflicts.

Those are serious concerns. The last twenty years have given Americans plenty of reason to be wary of large-scale foreign interventions.

But there’s a second half to the debate that often goes unexamined.

The Risk of Doing Nothing

Skepticism should not apply only to action—it should also apply to inaction.

The question isn’t simply “What if bombing doesn’t change the regime?”

The question is also: “What happens if nothing is done?”

For years, Iran has steadily expanded its missile capabilities while pushing forward its nuclear program. The trajectory was not static. It was moving in a clear direction:

An expanding missile arsenal capable of reaching regional and potentially global targets.

Continued progress toward a nuclear weapon.

Growing influence through proxy forces across the Middle East.

Doing nothing would not have preserved the status quo. It would have allowed a hostile regime to continue strengthening itself.

Skeptics often present restraint as the cautious option. But restraint can also be a gamble—one that assumes the threat will somehow remain manageable or contained.

History offers plenty of examples where threats grew precisely because they were left unchallenged.

The Regime Change Objection

Another frequent argument is that bombing alone rarely produces regime change.

That’s true.

But it’s also a bit of a straw man.

The goal of military action is not always regime change. Sometimes the objective is more limited and pragmatic: degrading capabilities, slowing dangerous programs, and altering the strategic balance.

A strike that sets back missile production or nuclear development by years can significantly change the strategic environment—even if the regime itself survives.

In other words, success does not have to mean the immediate collapse of the Iranian government.

Sometimes success means buying time and reducing danger.

The America First Tension

The America First movement has always emphasized avoiding unnecessary wars. That instinct has served as an important corrective after decades of interventionist excess.

But the philosophy also contains an internal tension.

If protecting American interests is the guiding principle, then a regime that is:

developing long-range missiles,

pursuing nuclear capability, and

openly hostile to the United States

cannot simply be ignored indefinitely.

At some point the question becomes unavoidable: when does restraint stop being prudence and start becoming passivity?

Skepticism That Works Both Ways

The debate should not be framed as a choice between blind intervention and perfect restraint.

Both approaches require skepticism.

Skepticism toward the idea that military action always produces clean political outcomes.

And skepticism toward the assumption that inaction carries no cost.

The critics of action ask: What if it doesn’t work?

But the other question matters just as much:

What if waiting makes the problem far worse?

Why Action May Have Been Necessary

In the end, the case for action rests on a simple strategic reality.

A regime steadily expanding its missile capability while moving toward a nuclear weapon represents a growing threat—not a static one.

Allowing that trajectory to continue unchecked was itself a decision. And it was a decision with serious risks.

Military strikes may not produce regime change. They rarely do.

But doing nothing would almost certainly have allowed the threat to grow.

Sometimes the choice in foreign policy isn’t between good and bad options.

Sometimes it’s between an imperfect action now and a far more dangerous problem later.

