Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

First, Roanoke. They picked up their stuff and moved about 15 miles away, joining with a local Indian tribe,

Reply
Share
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
1h

I’m happy to report that all six of them have been found and are residing with Waldo

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture