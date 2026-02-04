A note to readers: Sinners has racked up a record 16 Academy Award nominations. Take that as you will. In the current climate, sheer volume of nominations has become less a marker of excellence than a reliable signal of ideological safety. The more boxes a film checks, the more guarantees you get—and the surer you can be that genuine risk, moral ambiguity, and artistic danger have been carefully engineered out. In that sense, Sinners isn’t an outlier. It’s the system working exactly as designed.

Sinners

3/10

Spoilers

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is a film in permanent tension with itself. It wants historical gravity, mythic resonance, genre thrills, and auteur credibility all at once-and the strain shows. While the acting is strong and the dialogue punchy, the movie ultimately collapses under the weight of its own contradictions, trading verisimilitude and moral complexity for derivative horror tropes and adolescent revenge fantasy.



The opening hour signals one film: a slow-burn, community-focused drama set in 1932 Mississippi. Smoke and Stack-twin World War I veterans-return from Chicago with ill-gotten money and the ambition to build a juke joint for an all-Black community. The problem isn’t atmosphere or performance; it’s structure. For nearly an hour, there is no functioning antagonist. Scenes accumulate rather than escalate. We get recruitment, backstory, and mood, but little pressure. The Klan exists as an abstraction; the supernatural threat appears briefly and then recedes. The film withholds an engine and then later overcorrects.



That first hour also carries a faint but persistent anachronistic feel. The confidence with which the brothers negotiate a property purchase from a white landowner in Jim Crow Mississippi, the frictionless coalition-building, and the absence of sustained intimidation flatten the lived danger of the era. Historically plausible elements are presented with modern smoothness. The movie isn’t reconstructing 1932 Mississippi; it’s sampling it.



Crucially, nearly every major Black character is written with a conspicuously polished moral sheen. Smoke, despite being funded by organized crime, is framed as the stoic protector-skeptical of superstition, devoted to family, and ultimately sacrificial. Stack, the more impulsive twin, is softened into a romantic tragic figure whose biggest flaw is loving too deeply. Annie, Smoke’s wife and spiritual conscience, briefly objects to the criminal origins of the money, only for the objection to evaporate without consequence; she remains nurturing, loyal, and morally untarnished. Sammie, the young guitarist, is pure aspiration-talent without vice, curiosity without corruption-warned by a stern pastor father but never truly tempted by anything darker than artistic ambition. Delta Slim, the pianist, is genial wisdom incarnate, dispensing guidance and ultimately martyrdom. Cornbread, the bouncer, is loyal muscle with no moral stain. Pearline exists as romantic longing and artistic promise. Even the Chinese shopkeepers, Grace and Bo Chow, are rendered as warm, integrated allies-stripped of the guardedness and ambivalence that would have defined their real historical position. Across the board, Coogler allows his Black characters to voice doubts, but never to be implicated by them. Moral complexity is acknowledged, then carefully contained.



The inclusion of the Chinese shopkeeping couple is historically defensible-Chinese grocers did operate in Black communities across the Delta-but the film sanitizes the reality. The middle-caste tension, fear of white reprisal, and emotional distance that defined those relationships are erased in favor of symbolic harmony. Likewise, the appearance of Choctaw hunters is not an error of fact so much as a confirmation of mode: these figures function as mythic signals, not situated people. By this point, it’s clear the film prefers allegorical clarity to historical messiness.



That preference hardens into moral design. Black characters are uniformly decent, communal, and spiritually rich; white characters are perfidious, predatory, or disposable. Internal conflict is gestured at, never allowed to metastasize. No Black character is permitted to be selfish, cowardly, cruel, or compromised in ways that would disturb the film’s architecture.



This is where Coogler’s unresolved double bind becomes visible. The movie throws a bone to an angriest base by ensuring all Black suffering flows from white perfidy, while also seeking auteur acceptance through cross-cultural allegory. That tension produces its most dubious choice: making the vampire leader, Remmick, an Irishman. Coogler has framed this as a parallel between Irish and Black historical suffering, but in 1932 Mississippi the idea of an Irish Catholic as a Klan-adjacent organizing intelligence is historically absurd. The Klan was Protestant, nativist, and explicitly anti-Catholic. The move functions as a sleight of hand-acknowledging white violence while outsourcing ultimate agency to a liminal figure. White supremacy is implicated without being indicted.



When the film finally commits to its antagonist, it doesn’t deepen its themes-it abandons them. The story devolves into a cheap, derivative vampire movie, complete with the full kit of familiar tropes: invitation-only entry, garlic, immortality as temptation, hive-mind logic, sunrise annihilation, the charismatic vampire negotiator. This isn’t reinvention; it’s template horror. The genre switch doesn’t illuminate Jim Crow power dynamics-it replaces them with mechanics.



The nadir comes with the Tarantino-esque massacre of the Klansmen. This is not catharsis; it’s evasion. The sequence converts historical terror into target practice and substitutes wish-fulfillment for reckoning. Real Southern racism wasn’t defeated in a blaze of bullets. It was slow, legal, bureaucratic, and protected. By turning the Klan into disposable villains to be mowed down, the film reassures the audience rather than unsettling it. It rewrites history as dopamine and, in doing so, cheapens the suffering it claims to honor.



The film’s final scene only deepens the sense that Sinners has lost interest in its own historical stakes. Decades later, an elderly Sammie is visited in Chicago by an ageless Stack, now dressed in sleek, modern attire, casually crossing time, genre, and tone. What’s meant to be elegiac lands as absurd. The moment collapses history into symbolism so blunt it borders on self-parody: immortality as cool detachment, trauma reduced to a knowing nod, the past rendered aesthetic rather than consequential. Instead of reckoning with what that night cost-or with the long afterlife of Jim Crow violence-the film opts for a winking, supernatural epilogue that feels imported from a different, glossier movie.



Ironically, the film’s best element resists this curation: the music. Blues absolutely belongs in a Delta juke joint in 1932, and the soundtrack grounds the film more honestly than the script does. Where the story sanctifies and protects its characters, the blues accepts contradiction-sin without absolution, survival without speeches. The movie elevates the music into near-liturgical transcendence, but even so, it feels truer than the moral geometry around it.



Sinners is not a bad-looking or badly acted film. It’s worse: it’s a film that wants credit for seriousness without risking specificity. It gestures at history, then escapes into fantasy. It flirts with complexity, then defuses it. By mistaking allegory for history and horror for insight, it absolves its audience at the expense of the past-and leaves behind a movie that sounds better than it thinks.