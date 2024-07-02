Share this postSharp as a Tackturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharp as a TackHow Media Gaslighters Propped up Biden All AlongTurfseerJul 02, 20244Share this postSharp as a Tackturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe4Share this postSharp as a Tackturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3SharePrevious
Context: A nation-wide broadcast debate of candidates for #1 position in the world.
How would you manage it? 1) Remove the audience (unpredictable, hard to control) - done. 2) Brief and train the candidates (none should come as an unprepared or underinformed, as it would undermine the already falling trust and interest of the public) - probably done. 3) Predefine questions and answers (obvious) - probably done.
4) Put earplug speakers into their ears (to manage unwanted effects ad hoc) - apparently not done. Why?
The “debate” was not even a reasonable Q&A. Neither of the candidates had any confidence, initiative, willingness or intention to “win” the debate and “fight” for the position. African tribe leaders show more determination to their public. As a result, the world was officially informed about the ultimate weakness of the state: they couldn’t find one future-oriented person among 335 million. The “best” candidates are long past retirement age - how come the largest administration in the world couldn’t find one capable person in the 40-50 age bracket?
LOL! They're all playing Their parts. The actor in a Biden mask, the actor called "Trump," and the actor media yappers. I have found that if I look at things like a play or circus being played out on the LITERAL world STAGE, with live props and participatory audience, scripted to cast sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us, things make a whole lot more sense. Because there's too much that just makes Me scratch My head, otherwise.