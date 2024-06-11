Save Your Seat
A tribute to my late cousin
I apologize for being out of the loop for so long. I have been battling diabetes and was recently diagnosed with symptoms of Parkinson's.
Today's song is entitled "Save Your Seat."
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It is a tribute to my late cousin Natalie, who passed away from esophageal cancer seven years ago. Our fathers were brothers, but on her mother's side, she had Uncle Leo, who used to play guitar at family gatherings. Natalie always quipped, "Save me a seat," whenever she heard about an upcoming concert.
Here are the lyrics:
Save Your Seat
Verse 1: Yes, we will save your seat
Like it was yesterday
You would rush right home
As Uncle Leo played
It was a sad refrain
On his old guitar
Still, we hear the melody
It echoes from afar
Verse 2: Yes, we will save your seat
As we look back in time
On Blake Avenue
We all sat down to dine
There was gefilte fish
And chopped liver too
As we’re calling
Tears are falling
We reach out to you
Chorus: Summers come and gone
As we look upon
Your casket in the ground
We’re numb!
Oh so long ago
You played out in the snow
You left us… way too young
Verse 3: Yes, we will save your seat
The days have passed on by
Another photograph
And we will start to cry
There was a coloring book
On the red brick stoop
Dancing past, it will not last
You spin your hula hoop
Bridge: Forever in your debt
We cannot forget
Life will never be the same
We whisper in the dark
How you left your mark
Natalie is your name!
Verse 4: Instrumental
Chorus: Summers come and gone
As we look upon
Your casket in the ground
We’re numb!
Oh so long ago
You played out in the snow
You left us… way too young
Verse 5: Yes, we will save your seat
As we all wave goodbye
All the tears that fall
They sure will never dry
Yes, we will save your seat
As our welcome guest
One more prayer
It is not fair
We lay your soul to rest
Yes, we will save your seat, etc.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.