I apologize for being out of the loop for so long. I have been battling diabetes and was recently diagnosed with symptoms of Parkinson's.

Today's song is entitled "Save Your Seat."

It is a tribute to my late cousin Natalie, who passed away from esophageal cancer seven years ago. Our fathers were brothers, but on her mother's side, she had Uncle Leo, who used to play guitar at family gatherings. Natalie always quipped, "Save me a seat," whenever she heard about an upcoming concert.

Here are the lyrics:

Save Your Seat

Verse 1: Yes, we will save your seat

Like it was yesterday

You would rush right home

As Uncle Leo played

It was a sad refrain

On his old guitar

Still, we hear the melody

It echoes from afar

Verse 2: Yes, we will save your seat

As we look back in time

On Blake Avenue

We all sat down to dine

There was gefilte fish

And chopped liver too

As we’re calling

Tears are falling

We reach out to you

Chorus: Summers come and gone

As we look upon

Your casket in the ground

We’re numb!

Oh so long ago

You played out in the snow

You left us… way too young

Verse 3: Yes, we will save your seat

The days have passed on by

Another photograph

And we will start to cry

There was a coloring book

On the red brick stoop

Dancing past, it will not last

You spin your hula hoop

Bridge: Forever in your debt

We cannot forget

Life will never be the same

We whisper in the dark

How you left your mark

Natalie is your name!

Verse 4: Instrumental

Chorus: Summers come and gone

As we look upon

Your casket in the ground

We’re numb!

Oh so long ago

You played out in the snow

You left us… way too young

Verse 5: Yes, we will save your seat

As we all wave goodbye

All the tears that fall

They sure will never dry

Yes, we will save your seat

As our welcome guest

One more prayer

It is not fair

We lay your soul to rest

Yes, we will save your seat, etc.