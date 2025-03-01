Sasha Stone is a journalist, cultural commentator, and founder of Awards Daily, a website dedicated to covering film awards and the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has expanded her focus beyond Hollywood, offering sharp political and social commentary, often challenging mainstream narratives. Stone's writing frequently critiques media bias, elite groupthink, and the ideological divide in American politics, positioning her as a contrarian voice within liberal circles.

In her Substack blog post, ‘No Peace Deal with Ukraine, as Trump, Vance and Zelensky Argue,’ Stone dissects the tense Oval Office exchange, analyzing Zelensky’s resistance to a deal, Trump and Vance’s frustrations, and the broader implications for U.S. foreign policy.

Sasha Stone’s Take:

*The way I see it, Zelensky didn’t want to make the deal. He saw himself as the one in control and why wouldn’t he? He appeared on the Golden Globes, after all. He hung around with Sean Penn. He has been treated like a celebrity among the elites in America. But in this case, Vance and Trump were irritated with him and okay, so maybe a big fight in the Oval Office isn’t what we want to see with our presidents. On the other hand, they’re looking out for the best interests of the American people. How many more billions will be sent for a war that can’t be won?

Does Putin benefit? Of course. But what is the alternative? It was a war that never should have started. I think, without any actual evidence, that our government was looking for a way to start a war to unseat Putin. I can’t prove it, but that’s how I see it. The American Left will continue its Civil War, turning against much of this country to side with Zelensky and Ukraine.

But what do I know?

Response to Sasha Stone’s Take

Stone is correct in observing that Zelensky appeared unwilling to make a deal, positioning himself as the one in control. His international celebrity status, reinforced by media appearances and Hollywood endorsements, has undoubtedly shaped his political posture. That posture was evident in his tense exchange with Trump and Vance, where he insisted on unwavering U.S. support while resisting the idea of negotiating a settlement. Rather than acknowledging geopolitical realities, Zelensky framed the conflict in absolute moral terms, making any concessions appear unacceptable.

Trump and Vance, on the other hand, approached the issue from a transactional perspective—how much more should the U.S. be expected to spend on a war that has no clear path to victory? Their frustration was evident, and while a heated confrontation in the Oval Office might not be ideal optics, it underscored their fundamental argument: Ukraine’s reliance on American resources does not entitle it to dictate U.S. policy.

Does Putin benefit from efforts to scale back U.S. support for Ukraine? Inevitably, yes. But as Stone points out, the real question is whether the alternative—prolonging the war indefinitely—serves any vital American interest. The conflict has already dragged on far beyond initial expectations, despite immense Western backing. A negotiated settlement, however bitter, may be the only realistic way to halt the bloodshed and prevent further economic and military exhaustion.

Stone’s suspicion that elements within the U.S. government sought to provoke a conflict to weaken or unseat Putin is impossible to prove definitively, yet it is far from an unreasonable hypothesis. The U.S. played an undeniable role in shaping Ukraine’s post-2014 trajectory, and there were certainly figures in Washington who saw confrontation with Moscow as a strategic opportunity. Whether this was deliberate provocation or reckless miscalculation is debatable, but the end result remains the same: a war that could have been avoided.

Finally, Stone’s framing of the American Left’s stance is well taken. Ukraine has become a symbolic cause for many establishment liberals, who view unwavering support as a moral imperative rather than a strategic question. Meanwhile, the populist Right increasingly sees the war as a disastrous entanglement, a position that puts it at odds with the bipartisan hawkish consensus in Washington. This internal divide is shaping U.S. policy as much as any battlefield developments.

Ultimately, Stone’s assessment captures an essential truth: this war should never have happened, and continued U.S. involvement may be more about ideological entrenchment than practical benefit.