Intro: Holding up the halo for inspection

St. Jude and its ilk seem to float above criticism—those donor-fuelled, zero-bill icons. But is the sizzle of their success hiding some sour stew? Let’s keep the faith, but trust, not blindly worship.

1. The survival numbers—good news with fine print

Since 1962, survival in U.S. childhood cancer has improved from ~20% to over 80%. St. Jude’s crown jewel: acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), now boasting 94% survival compared to just 4% in the early days.

But here’s the catch: those numbers are based on 5-year survival rates —the industry’s favorite benchmark. If a child is alive five years after diagnosis, they’re counted as a “success,” even if relapse, chronic illness, or death occurs later.

Follow-up studies reveal the optimism fades with time: at 10 or 20 years out, survival rates drop, and survivors face a much higher burden of late effects—heart failure, infertility, secondary cancers, and shortened life expectancy.

In other words: those glossy brochures equating “5 years” with “cure” are telling only part of the story.

2. Behind the promo reel: long-term costs of “winning”

Kids who survive often pay a price later. Heart disease, kidney and liver damage, fertility loss, secondary cancers—these are far from rare.

Survivor studies show pediatric survivors are 2.7× more likely to develop chronic health issues by age 65 compared to peers.

Life expectancy? Survivors may live up to 28% shorter lives than age-matched non-cancer folks.

“Chemo brain,” learning difficulties, depression, anxiety, scan-related trauma (“scanxiety”)—they’re all part of the hidden fallout.

One child featured in a recent story—for beating high-risk neuroblastoma—now faces deafness, infertility, spleen damage and the immeasurable emotional cost.

3. Can treatments ever make things worse?

Chemotherapy isn’t a magical unbreakable pill—it’s biological warfare. It carries real, dangerous risks : heart damage from anthracyclines; kidney, blood vessel, and reproductive system effects; even causing secondary tumors.

In some osteosarcoma trials, dialing back dose intensity actually improved survival for poor responders, while harming good responders—a tricky balance.

So—could “chemo make things worse”? In some cases, yes. Either through side-effects, excessive toxicity, or an overkill approach that doesn’t account for individual response.

4. Is this success rate selectively marketed?

The big numbers—like 94% for ALL, and 80% overall survival—glow in fundraising brochures. But the devils lurk in details : survival rates vary wildly by cancer type, stage, resources, and long-term outcomes.

Globally, 4 in 5 children with cancer won’t survive. We don’t see those sobering stats highlighted in summer-camp fundraising emails.

5. Wallet watch: charity vs. reserves

St. Jude is transparent that patients aren't billed and claims 82% of donations support patient care and research.

But investigations (like ProPublica) report huge reserves—years of funding—and aggressive fundraising tactics. In 2020, they had a fund balance of $8 billion, with only ~42% of new donations going to the hospital itself.

It’s an open question whether such a mega-reserve aligns with most donors' expectations that “every dollar goes to saving kids right now.”

Skeptical Summary

“They cure 94% of kids.”

Based on 5-year survival, not lifelong health. Relapse and late effects are common.

“Chemo saves lives.”

Often true—but it can also inflict lifelong damage, and in some cases worsen outcomes.

“St. Jude is above reproach.”

Their achievements are real, but their saint-like image hides financial and survivor-care questions.

“Survivors live fine.”

Not necessarily—many face reduced longevity, chronic illness, emotional trauma, and quality-of-life challenges.

Final Thought (with a wink and a nudge)

Yes, pediatric cancer hospitals like St. Jude are saving lives—there’s no denying that. But worshiping them as flawless undercuts crucial reality: survival is just Step One. The survivors need life, quality, and full disclosure.

If you're reading this on Substack, lift your glass—then squint at it and ask, “Who picked up the tab for that toast?”