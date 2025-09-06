Turfseer’s Newsletter

Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
4h

Ironically I had an older cousin who was a “lead cancer researcher” at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis for most of his career. He was a ‘know it all’, and a bit of a pompous “a-hole” about all things “medical” as it related to healthcare, and a few other subjects as well. He was a boring intellectual science oriented guy.

He died in 2018, from a heart attack. (He has had previous cardiovascular issues.) He also had adult onset diabetes. He was 74 years old.

I was so thankful he wasn’t around for the Scamdemic. He would have been awful, telling all of us cousins to “get the C*V*D Vaxx” for sure. Ironically his siblings all took the Vaxx as did their adult children, and another older cousin and her husband. The rest of us cousins (there were four of us on that side of the family) didn’t get the Jabs!

I always thought those Children’s Hospital’s “fundraising” was never legit. St. Judes is a huge donation generating scheme. They use the donations to keep their modern medical care system going.

The Children’s Hospital in San Diego, CA “Rady’s Childrens Hospital, up until recently did ‘gender reassignment’ care and surgeries for “children who alleged suffered from gender dysphoria ”.

Grazyna Samborska
4h
4h

Pediatric Cancer Industrial Complex.

They have diagnostic methods straight from hell. Their "cures" are diabolic...

And people don't see it.

