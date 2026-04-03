Maybe it’s the remnants of the liberal I used to be, but I can’t watch the renewed excitement over moon missions without thinking we’ve got our priorities badly scrambled.

I didn’t abandon liberalism overnight. I watched it morph—less about helping people, more about control, identity sorting, and enforced consensus. That version I walked away from.

But I didn’t lose the basic instinct that resources should be used where they actually alleviate suffering. Call it a stripped-down utilitarian streak—minus the authoritarian baggage. If something costs billions, it ought to produce something meaningful for human life, not just headlines and nostalgia.

Which brings me to the moon.

We Went. We Saw. We Brought Back Rocks.

We’ve already been there.

And what did we get? Rocks. Samples. Data. Interesting, yes. Symbolically powerful during the Cold War, sure.

But in terms of improving life on Earth? Not much.

So now we’re going back—at enormous cost—for what amounts to a repeat performance. Another loop around the same destination, sold as if it’s the next great leap.

At some point, you have to ask: is this progress, or just expensive déjà vu?

Meanwhile, Reality Is Right in Front of Us

Walk through parts of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh.

Children weaving through traffic, knocking on car windows, begging for coins just to eat that day. Barefoot. Exhausted. Invisible to anyone who’s learned to look past them.

This isn’t a rare tragedy. It’s routine.

And it’s hard to square that reality with the idea that our best use of massive resources is sending people back to a place we’ve already explored.

Not everything is abstract. Not everything is about ambition or symbolism. Some problems are immediate, visible, and solvable—if they’re treated as priorities.

Nothing New Under the Sun

The Book of Ecclesiastes puts it bluntly:

“What has been will be again,

what has been done will be done again;

there is nothing new under the sun.”

That’s not cynicism—it’s perspective.

Human beings have a habit of convincing themselves that the next big venture will unlock meaning, justify effort, prove something profound.

But sometimes we’re just repeating ourselves.

We went to the moon. Now we’re going back. And we’re calling it advancement.

Maybe it’s just motion.

The Alien Obsession

Then there’s the constant suggestion that maybe this time we’ll discover something extraordinary—life, intelligence, something “out there.”

People talk about it like it’s right around the corner.

But if someone’s that eager to encounter something alien, there are far cheaper ways to get there. A sufficient dose of psilocybin will do the job without a rocket launch and a billion-dollar invoice.

The point isn’t the joke—it’s the scale of the mismatch. We’re investing heavily in speculation while ignoring what’s already known and visible.

Escapism, Not Urgency

There’s something comforting about space exploration. It’s clean. It’s dramatic. It doesn’t force uncomfortable trade-offs.

Helping people does.

Dealing with poverty does.

Reordering priorities does.

A rocket launch lets us feel like we’re advancing without having to confront any of that.

The Ground Beneath Our Feet

We’re a speck in a vast universe. That much is true.

But that doesn’t mean our purpose is to wander outward chasing significance. It might mean the opposite—that what we do here, on this small stage, actually matters more.

Right now, it looks like we’re more interested in revisiting the moon than addressing the suffering we already understand.

And that’s not vision.

That’s avoidance.