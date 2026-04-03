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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
3dEdited

“But if someone’s that eager to encounter something alien, there are far cheaper ways to get there. A sufficient dose of psilocybin will do the job without a rocket launch and a billion-dollar invoice.”

Love this! Yes some peyote or mushrooms would be a far ‘cheaper trip’ which on a personal level one might get more benefit and insight from, than watching a rocket hurtle into outer space towards the moon!

And then we have the whole ‘scam’ of the first moon landing ‘they’ got everyone to buy into! 😉🤔🌝🚀

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
3dEdited

People search for intelligence out there because there isn't much intelligence here on earth.

That and because it justifies paying scientists to do something and keep them from begging.

And as you indicate, a good excuse not to resolve problems here on earth.

P.S. It is worth remembering that Nazi scientists were brought to the USA to start the space race. They also got involved in pharma which was substantially Germanic already.

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