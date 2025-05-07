Turfseer’s Newsletter

Ned B.
27m

Nice writing, Turfseer, you have a gift for storytelling and exposition.

Like asbestos in the air after 9/11, the community atmosphere has not been cleared of carcinogenic covid contamination.

I'm not vaxxed, but almost all my close friends and family are, many of whom are suffering with medical issues from minor (debilitating vertigo, constant colds that won't clear) to major (strokes, etc.) I dare not mention to them the possibility that the vaccine played a part in their infirmities. So yes, I subject myself to self-censorship.

John W.
24m

My experiences indicate that by this late date where vaccine safety and efficacy are concerned facts and reason play no part in pro-vaccine individuals’ thought processes. I am reminded of a line in the Simon & Garfunkel song THE BOXER: “Still a man hears what he wants to hear, and disregards the rest.”

I am caused to wonder in what areas of thought am I unknowingly but similarly defended against rational thinking.

