When the Truth Gets You Evicted

Some risks aren’t worth taking—unless you’re ready to lose everything.

A few days ago, I shared a link to Nicolas Hulscher’s powerful blog post: Covid Vaccines Killed More People Than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam Combined. The piece is methodical, data-driven, and deeply disturbing. For anyone who still thinks vaccine injury is a fringe conspiracy, Hulscher’s report—grounded in government data and conservative estimates—should be a wake-up call.

In the aftermath, I started thinking about something many of us wrestle with: How do you share information like this when your social circle, your workplace—or your co-op board—is ideologically rigid and allergic to dissent?

If you’re considering following the advice in my previous post about how to present this material to a skeptical (or outright hostile) audience, a word of caution: Do it anonymously, or in a space where retaliation isn’t possible. Free speech is a constitutional right, but it doesn’t protect you from private institutions with vague “community standards” and a taste for groupthink. Co-op boards in particular wield enormous unchecked power—and sometimes act more like tribunals than housing managers.

To drive this point home, I’ve written a short story: a cautionary tale about a man who dares to test whether the post-Covid world is truly post-mandate. He speaks calmly, presents facts, targets no one—and still gets crushed by the residual fear and ideological zeal still baked into our institutions.

Read it as fiction. Or read it as a warning.

Residuals

Eliot had always considered himself reasonable. A moderate, even. But reason had become a dangerous hobby.

The idea came during a late-night group chat—his fellow skeptics, medical freedom advocates, the holdouts who never bought what CNN and the CDC were selling. "Why not test it?" someone typed. "See if we’re really in a post-mandate world. Publish something mild. Just facts."

Eliot didn’t think it would spiral.

He lived in a modest Upper West Side co-op, the kind with faded brass mailboxes and two working elevators that never aligned. During the pandemic, the building had turned into a fortress of fear. There were mask mandates in the laundry room, finger-wagging in the stairwell, and one unforgettable moment when Marilyn from 4B shrieked at him for touching a doorknob without gloves.

But that was a few years ago. Things had calmed—or so it seemed.

Eliot penned a short essay, carefully worded, citing new data from epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher. It made no wild claims. Just sober analysis: a government database, known underreporting factors, historical comparisons to war deaths. The tone was reflective, not accusatory. He submitted it to the co-op's monthly newsletter, assuming—naively—that silence meant consent.

The next morning, the piece ran. No fanfare. No flames.

Two days later, the walls began to close in.

In the mailroom, the usual nods were absent. One neighbor coughed and turned away. A new note was pinned to the bulletin board: “Community Standards Matter—Let’s Keep Misinformation Out.”

Then came the follow-up edition of the newsletter. An unsigned editorial titled “Public Health Is Not a Debate.” It accused “a recent contributor” of spreading “dangerous rhetoric under the guise of intellectual inquiry.” It referenced “debunked conspiracy theories” and invoked “our shared responsibility to protect vulnerable residents.”

No names were used. They didn’t have to be.

Eliot tried to respond. He drafted a calm, articulate letter to the board:

I understand the past few years have left deep wounds. But surely, the mark of a healthy community is not silence, but dialogue. My essay—published in good faith—shared well-sourced concerns voiced by licensed professionals, not political extremists. I named no one, singled out no incident, and wrote from a place of inquiry, not antagonism. If the mere act of asking whether we got something wrong is now a violation of ‘community standards,’ then I ask: What are those standards really protecting?

They refused to publish it.

Soon, a petition circulated. "We must act before this becomes a hostile environment," it read. There were rumors he was being “monitored.” Marilyn cornered him outside the elevator. “You haven’t learned anything, have you?” she hissed.

A week later, Eliot was summoned to a closed-door meeting with the co-op board. It was not a hearing, they said. Just a conversation. They sat across from him like a jury already leaning toward conviction. He laid out his case—no bylaws broken, no individuals targeted, no disruption caused.

One board member, lips pursed, replied: “This isn’t a court of law, Eliot. We’re here to preserve peace.”

They strongly encouraged him to consider selling.

He listed his apartment the next day. It sat for weeks. The buzz had spread. Eventually, he accepted an offer twenty percent below market.

On moving day, Eliot watched as a real estate agent opened the lobby door for Marilyn. She was smiling. Behind her, a new buyer examined the elevator panel as if inspecting it for germs.

Eliot passed the mailroom on his way out. The old sign still hung there: “In This Building, We Take Care of Each Other.”

He pulled it down without a word.

And walked into the city, alone, still reasonable.

End of Short Story

Have you noticed that the fear never really left?

If you’ve had similar experiences—being silenced, shunned, or quietly punished for asking the wrong questions—I’d like to hear from you. Leave a comment or reach out privately if you prefer. The mandates may be gone, but the consequences remain—and open debate is still off-limits in far too many places.