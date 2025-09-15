Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
4hEdited

Basically I am a bit over ALL of the speculation and circumspection that surrounds Kirk’s “alleged assassination” for the past 5 days. It has all the “markings” of an “intelligence agencies playbook”. That they trot out ad nauseum after these “false flag events”

Designed to get people upset, riled up, moved to incite violence, and widen the divide between ‘right and left’. I’m ready to move to Mexico to a small fishing village on the coast! 🌴🌊🌮🍹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
4h

So agree with what you’ve stated here.…don’t read Rappoport…he shields the majority of his content behind a paywall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture