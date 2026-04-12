A federal appeals court just handed down a ruling that should trouble anyone who still believes the First Amendment means what it says.

In a 2–1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld West Virginia’s vaccine mandate for schoolchildren—even in the absence of any religious exemption. The case involved a family whose child was enrolled in an online public school and was removed for failing to comply with the state’s vaccination requirements. The parents argued that vaccination violated their sincerely held Christian beliefs.

The court’s answer?

Too bad.

According to the majority, the law is “neutral and generally applicable,” and therefore does not trigger meaningful constitutional scrutiny. In other words, as long as the state doesn’t explicitly single out religion for punishment, it can trample it indirectly with impunity.

That reasoning is not just flawed—it’s dangerous.

The Silent Assumption: Public Health Cannot Be Challenged

What runs through the opinion—unstated but unmistakable—is the assumption that public health authorities are operating from a position of unquestionable legitimacy. Their policies are treated not as contestable judgments, but as settled truths.

This is where the court goes off the rails.

Because once “public health” becomes a kind of secular gospel—beyond skepticism, beyond debate—you no longer have a constitutional system. You have a hierarchy of beliefs, with state-sanctioned science at the top and individual conscience somewhere near the bottom.

The family in this case wasn’t asking for special treatment. They were asserting a basic principle: that the government cannot force them to violate their religious convictions as a condition of accessing public education.

The court’s response was to treat that conviction as expendable.

The Misuse of Jacobson v. Massachusetts

To justify its ruling, the majority leaned heavily on Jacobson, the 1905 case routinely cited whenever the state wants to assert sweeping authority in the name of public health.

But what did Jacobson actually say?

It involved a smallpox outbreak and an adult who refused vaccination and was fined five dollars. That’s it. No school exclusion. No children. No religious liberty claim. No modern First Amendment framework. And importantly, the Court cautioned that public-health measures cannot be “arbitrary or oppressive.”

That limitation is almost always ignored.

Instead, Jacobson is treated as a kind of legal trump card—as though invoking “public health” automatically suspends constitutional protections. It does not. It never did.

At most, Jacobson stands for a narrow proposition: in a genuine emergency, the state may exercise limited police powers, provided those measures are reasonable and not oppressive.

What we have now is something very different—Jacobson stretched beyond recognition and used to justify routine, ongoing intrusions into fundamental rights without meaningful scrutiny.

Strict Scrutiny—Ignored When It Matters Most

Recent Supreme Court rulings have made one thing clear: when the government burdens religious exercise, it must meet the highest level of judicial review—strict scrutiny.

That means the state must prove two things:

A compelling interest

That its policy is narrowly tailored to achieve that interest

The dissenting judge in this case recognized exactly that. He pointed out that the state already allows numerous exceptions—homeschooling, alternative education settings—undermining the claim that denying a religious exemption is necessary.

In plain English: the policy isn’t even consistent on its own terms.

And yet the majority sidestepped strict scrutiny entirely, retreating instead to the much weaker “rational basis” standard.

That move alone tells you everything you need to know.

The Absurdity of the Online School Argument

There’s another layer of absurdity here that would be funny if it weren’t so consequential.

The child in question was enrolled in a virtual school.

No classroom. No physical interaction. No meaningful risk of transmitting anything in a school setting.

And still, the state insisted on full compliance with vaccination mandates—as if a Zoom call were a superspreader event.

The court accepted this without blinking.

At that point, “public health” isn’t a rationale—it’s a reflex.

Rights Are Not Permissions

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this case is the quiet normalization of a dangerous idea: that citizens must request exemptions from their own rights.

But step back and ask the obvious question:

Why should anyone need an exemption from a constitutional right in the first place?

The First Amendment does not say your religious freedom exists only if the state provides a carve-out. It does not say you must apply for permission and hope the bureaucracy approves.

Once the discussion shifts to exemptions, the state has already won. The right is no longer treated as a boundary the government cannot cross—it becomes a privilege that may or may not be granted.

That is the real inversion.

We do not ask for exemptions to speak freely. We do not ask for exemptions to worship. We do not ask for exemptions to be free from government coercion.

Yet here, the family was expected to do exactly that—petition the state for relief from a mandate that violated their beliefs.

That is not how rights work.

That is how permissions work.

A Court That Forgot Its Role

Courts are supposed to be the last line of defense against government overreach.

In this case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit acted more like an enforcer of it.

By elevating public health policy above constitutional protection, the majority didn’t just rule against one family. It set a precedent that conscience can be overridden whenever the state claims a sufficiently important goal.

That is not a small shift.

That is a fundamental inversion of the American system.

Final Thought

You don’t have to agree with this family’s beliefs to recognize what’s happening here.

If the state can condition access to education on the surrender of religious conviction—and courts are willing to rubber-stamp that arrangement—then the First Amendment is no longer a shield.

It’s a suggestion.

And suggestions, as we’ve seen, are easy to ignore.