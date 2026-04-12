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Fritz DeKatt's avatar
Fritz DeKatt
2h

At this point, I don't know who to be most afraid of, the constitutional 'creatives' in Congress or the mad judges on Ayahuasca. This is a bass-ackwards ruling worthy of the Woke Wackos on the bench in my home state of Connecticut.

Leaning on the assumed authority of the supposedly benign Health Care Community is a deadly precedent in search of a fragile reed.

Doctor Mengele had a medical degree too.

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
5h

Seems like rulings by judges are illogical, unconstitutional, and immoral. Probably a ratio out there, could it be one good ruling for every 10 bad ones?

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