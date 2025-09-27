Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
6h

"public health, as a concept, is structurally dangerous. It confuses health with control."

Amen. Jeff Childers writes about this same concept in his post today:

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/public-health-isnt-saturday-september

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
6h

Our own public health tyranny very quickly expanded from rules governing covid and mandates for vaccines to censorship of any talk of election cheating. Once that camel's nose gets under the tent.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture