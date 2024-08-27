I need your help. The above sketch is purportedly my soulmate. This is courtesy Tina, a psychic, who will provide you with a black and white sketch for only $37 (color sketches are a bit extra).

Here is her website: https://tinaaldea.com/squeeze-page-594851661708092256311?hopId=8a99b19e-3a5d-4162-a56f-9b5996c51729&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwz7C2BhDkARIsAA_SZKZvmWiovVsOgi6YloVUaAl3E_xvoP4J3KvnJUyTigIzgPIXGZufKkwaApCGEALw_wcB&shield=0fb5aoljd7t6vkegwahgxxdu39

Tina explains what it’s about: “The sketches are based on intuitive energy readings. While I may not know you personally, I tune into the energies and vibrations associated with you at the time of the request. These energies guide me in visualizing and sketching what could be a representation of your potential soulmate.

It's a blend of intuition, spiritual insight, and artistic expression. Many find these sketches to be a fun and intriguing exploration into possibilities, while for others, they might resonate more deeply. Either way, it's meant to be a positive and uplifting experience for you.”

So if you know of any woman who resenbles my soulmate sketch, let me know. Thanks much.