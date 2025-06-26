In my recent satire, Protocol Override, a lonely IT guy and his wisecracking chatbot convince a vice president to challenge the foundational narrative of virology. It was fiction—but the premise was dead serious.

This week, I took the next logical step.

I sent a real message to the White House—addressed to Vice President J.D. Vance and his staff. Why? Because someone in power has to ask the question that was never asked during COVID:

What if there never was a novel pathogenic virus?

Here’s the exact message I sent:

Subject: Re: A Call for Scientific Transparency on Virus Isolation

Dear Vice President Vance and Staff,

I’m writing to you not as a partisan, but as a citizen concerned with the long-term consequences of public health overreach—and the flawed scientific assumptions that enabled it.

During COVID, we saw an unprecedented suspension of civil liberties, economic shutdowns, and widespread social damage—all justified by the claim that a novel, deadly virus had been identified and proven to cause disease.

But what if that foundational claim was never properly verified?

The claim of isolation was accepted at face value by media, government, and the public. Yet to this day, no fully purified, replication-competent virus has been shown to exist—independent of cell cultures, adjuvants, and computer modeling. What we got instead was a "casedemic" built on PCR tests that were never designed to measure infection or illness.

If the isolation claim is scientifically unverified, then the entire response—lockdowns, mandates, emergency powers—rests on a shaky foundation.

That’s why I’m urging your office to consider launching public hearings into the assumptions underpinning virology. Hearings where independent experts (not just industry insiders) can present their case, including the absence of true viral isolation and the implications of past experiments like those of Dr. Milton Rosenau.

This is not a partisan issue. It’s a question of methodological integrity.

It’s time to ask, out loud, what few dare to question:

Where is the virus?

Respectfully,

Turfseer

So far, no reply. But that’s fine. Every breakthrough begins with someone sending the first message.

If you're reading this and you believe in the importance of truth over consensus, method over narrative, and transparency over dogma, I invite you to share both this post and the original satirical piece.

Let’s see if we can turn a fictional “protocol override” into a real one.