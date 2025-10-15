Quick recap (for new readers): I met Mariam Naeem online—a young Christian woman in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan—and her brother Sabir, who took in orphaned kids who’d been begging on the streets. Their family is poor, but they’ve been doing the impossible with almost nothing. I couldn’t stand by and watch. (If you missed the backstory, start with my last post: The Boy with the Broken Arm — read it here.

A generous gift, a concrete result: clean water

One super-generous subscriber here stepped up to the plate and funded a water filter/pump—giving the children (and Mariam’s family) clean water for drinking, cooking, and washing. That’s health, dignity, and real daily relief.

The pump in action delivering clear water (VIDEO ABOVE) and more photos here: The first new mattress we’ve been able to buy

Eight more jackets for kids who still needed them (I’d funded coats for the others earlier)

The donor asked to remain unnamed, and I’m honoring that. But please know: their kindness hit the bullseye—water was Priority #1.

What’s next: four more mattresses

Now that clean water is flowing, the next urgent goal is mattresses so the kids aren’t sleeping on the floor. I’m aiming for about four more right away so the rest of the children can sleep off the concrete. Simple, practical, humane.

If you’d like to help—even a small, one-time gift—I’ll route funds directly to Mariam and share receipts/screenshots of payment. Email me at Turfseer@aol.com and I’ll walk you through it (or connect you with Mariam on WhatsApp if you prefer to speak with her yourself).

Thank you to everyone following along. Real poverty is hard to look at—and even harder to ignore. Today, thanks to one subscriber’s generosity, clean water is reality. Let’s keep going so every child has a real place to sleep.