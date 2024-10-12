Plandemic: The Musical is an inspiring and uplifting film that celebrates freedom, empowerment, and the resilience of the human spirit. Directed by Mikki Willis, this award-winning musical takes you on a powerful journey, blending music, humor, and courage to ignite a global movement of free-thinkers. Featuring an all-star cast of singers, dancers, jugglers, disco roller-skaters, mariachi bands, and cameos from real-life heroes like JP Sears, Del Bigtree, Judy Mikovits, and Dr. Robert Malone, this 25-minute short film delivers inspiring musical anthems and lyrical messages the world needs to hear. It serves as a powerful reminder that we are the creators of our own future. Visit Plandemic.com to explore the entire Plandemic series, including the groundbreaking installments that sparked a global movement for truth seekers.