Pick the Best Cover for "The Judas Tree"!
Which image best captures the spirit of my upcoming song? Vote for your favorite!
I’ve created two powerful images that capture the song’s theme. Take a look and vote for your favorite! Which one best represents the message and feel of The Judas Tree?
Drop your vote in the comments and let me know why you chose it! Your feedback means a lot. 🎶✨
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It's a tough choice but I like the elephant hidden in the first tree better...