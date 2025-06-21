Charles Eisenstein recently published an essay titled simply “Peace”, in which he wrestles with whether writing can do anything to stop the looming war with Iran.

After numerous abandoned drafts, he concludes that such wars are the inevitable outgrowth of longstanding cultural pathologies—systems of power, trauma, and ideology.

Rather than call for protest or resistance, Eisenstein retreats inward, urging readers to focus on cultivating “peace consciousness,” “peace communities,” and “peace narratives.” He warns against the delusion of heroism and cautions against taking sides in a politically fractured world, where language itself has splintered into mutually unintelligible dialects. In the face of war, his answer is to ask more questions, tell more stories, and meditate on metaphors.

The result is a gorgeously written, introspective fog. As usual, Eisenstein’s lyrical prose elevates the spiritual over the material, the metaphysical over the practical, and the passive over the political. The question arises: what would happen if Eisenstein applied this same philosophy during an actual historical emergency—say, 1939?

The following satire imagines that scenario.

Peace in Our Time

by Charles Eisenstein, September 1939 (unpublished draft recovered from a wicker basket)

I’ve spent the last few weeks sitting by candlelight in my rustic, thatch-roofed cottage on the outskirts of Kraków, meditating on the situation unfolding across Europe. I’ve written and rewritten an essay about the German troop movements—six drafts now, all half-finished, none quite right. Some part of me thinks, If only I write the perfect essay, with just the right blend of mythopoetic longing and vague metaphysical aphorism, then perhaps Herr Hitler will stand down.

But I must be wary of such grandiosity.

You see, many believe that the recent invasion of Poland is a “crisis.” That it “demands action.” That tanks and bombers and declarations of war are somehow real. But I ask you—what is real? Is not every panzer division simply a projection of our unhealed inner wounds?

We must be cautious not to fall into the old narrative: the binary of aggressor and victim. When I see images of blitzkrieg, I do not see conquest—I see a story playing out, the story of separation, rooted in the trauma of Versailles and the collective forgetting of our divine unity.

And yes, there are those who say, “But Charles, he’s annexing countries.” To which I reply: have we not annexed parts of ourselves? Do we not colonize our own hearts with the false gods of urgency and dualism?

This is why I will not join the British call for “war.” That would only reinforce the myth that peace can be achieved through resistance. I will not be pulled into Churchill’s low-vibration frequency of “fighting on the beaches.” That’s fire meeting fire. And if we have learned anything from esoteric mushroom ceremonies conducted beneath the Alpine moon, it’s that peace begins within.

My friend Gudrun, a biodynamic goose farmer and intuitive cartographer, reminded me that we do not stop fascism. We outgrow it. Not by mobilizing armies—but by forming peace circles, where we eat root vegetables and whisper poems into jars.

What is called for now is not retribution or armed defense, but a peace consciousness—a willingness to see the German soldier not as an enemy, but as a traumatized boy with unresolved father issues and a tragic haircut.

People ask, “What if he invades France next?” But I do not traffic in what-ifs. That is the language of scarcity and cortisol. Instead, I say: let us cultivate a peace narrative. Let us compost nationalism, decolonize our shadow, and hold sacred space for dialogue with Panzer Division 5.

So no, I will not “take sides.” I will not say Hitler is wrong. For who among us has not, in some way, marched too far?

The path to peace is long. And yes, it may go through Prague, Paris, and perhaps even Stalingrad. But with each detour, let us remember: the true enemy is not fascism. It is urgency.