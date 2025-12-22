I’ve known about the “Paul is dead” rumor since childhood. Every kid who owned Abbey Road eventually heard it: play Strawberry Fields backwards, squint at the drum on Sgt. Pepper, count the steps on the crosswalk. It was spooky fun—rock-and-roll Ouija board stuff.

What I didn’t realize until recently is that some people didn’t grow out of it.

The “Paul is dead” theory itself is not new; it has circulated since the late 1960s as a mix of prank and pop speculation. What is notable now is not its persistence, but that writers who are usually skeptical — including Unbecoming — have begun treating it as a serious evidentiary case, largely on the strength of material drawn from the Justice for James Paul McCartney YouTube archive:(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm_dWI_238YoOo5pCi8RLwQ)..

That alone makes the claim worth examining carefully. Not because it is newly compelling, but because intelligent people are again being persuaded that an old rumor has somehow crossed the line into proof.

The material is long. It’s confident. It’s meticulously annotated.

And it collapses under one unavoidable question:

If Paul McCartney died in 1966, who wrote everything that came after?

Not who recorded it.

Not who posed as Paul.

Who wrote it?

The Problem the Theory Can’t Solve

After 1966, Paul didn’t merely continue being Paul. He became more Paul.

He wrote or co-wrote:

“Penny Lane”

“Fixing a Hole”

“When I’m Sixty-Four”

“Hey Jude”

“Let It Be”

“The Long and Winding Road”

“Blackbird”

“Mother Nature’s Son”

That’s still within The Beatles era.

After the breakup, he released McCartney, Ram, Band on the Run, Venus and Mars, and went on writing in a voice so distinct that even his weaker songs are unmistakably his.

This creates a fatal problem for the replacement theory.

You don’t just need a look-alike.

You need a musical mind that:

Preserves Paul’s melodic instincts

Expands his harmonic vocabulary

Evolves his lyrical themes naturally

Maintains continuity across decades

At that point, the “replacement” isn’t replacing Paul.

He is Paul.

The Myth of the Interchangeable Genius

The theory proposes that a session musician—variously named William Shepherd or Billy Shears—stepped in and seamlessly took over.

Pause there.

Paul McCartney was not just a bassist or singer. He was a melodic architect, a studio experimentalist, and one half of the Lennon–McCartney dialect. His musical fingerprints didn’t merely persist after 1966—they deepened.

The theory requires believing that the greatest pop songwriter in history died and was replaced by someone equally gifted, who then never once slipped, faltered, or revealed himself over six decades.

That’s not evidence.

That’s myth-building.

The “Evidence,” Category by Category

Rather than chase individual videos, it’s more useful to examine the recurring claim-set used by Justice for James Paul McCartney. Once you do, the structure becomes obvious.

1. The 1966 Car Crash That Left No Paper Trail

Claim:

Paul died in a fatal car accident on September 11, 1966.

Problem:

There is no police report, hospital record, coroner’s file, insurance claim, obituary, or contemporaneous press account. For a man of McCartney’s prominence, that absence is not suspicious — it is disqualifying.

A vacuum is being asked to do the work of evidence.

2. The Billy Shears Replacement

Claim:

A look-alike musician stepped in.

Problem:

This requires believing such a person existed, fooled family, bandmates, producers, engineers, journalists, and fans, and then authored one of the most coherent creative catalogs in modern music.

At that point, the theory collapses under its own weight.

3. Physical Differences: Height, Skull, Ears

Claim:

Anatomy proves two different men.

Problem:

This argument depends on cherry-picked photos across different lenses, lighting, posture, hairstyles, facial hair, weight, and camera angles.

Once you go hunting for differences, you will always find them.

That isn’t forensic science.

It’s confirmation bias with a ruler.

4. Handedness “Slips”

Claim:

The replacement was really right-handed.

Problem:

Reversed negatives were common. Musicians switch hands for non-playing tasks. A few ambiguous frames cannot outweigh decades of left-handed playing.

Anomalies are not identities.

5. Voiceprint Claims

Claim:

Spectrograms prove a different voice.

Problem:

Voice varies with age, health, microphones, tape speed, production, and fatigue. McCartney’s voice changing between 1964 and 1969 is exactly what one would expect.

6. Album Covers as Confessions

Claim:

Sgt. Pepper, Abbey Road, and Magical Mystery Tour are said to contain coded admissions of Paul’s death and replacement, embedded through visual symbolism and staging.

Problem:

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was explicitly conceived as theatrical artifice—alter egos, satire, visual jokes, and self-conscious artifice layered on top of each other. Once artwork is treated as a literal puzzle, every design choice becomes a “clue” by default. Symbolism can suggest mood or irony; it cannot establish historical fact.

7. Backmasking and Audio Pareidolia

Claim:

Backward playback reveals hidden messages such as “I buried Paul” and “turn me on, dead man,” allegedly confirming the cover-up.

Problem:

Backmasking is a textbook case of auditory pareidolia: listeners hear words only after being told what to listen for. The same reversed audio that some hear as “I buried Paul” has also been heard as “I’m very bored,” depending on expectation, playback speed, and suggestion. Change the pitch, speed, or priming, and the “message” changes. That is not communication; it is projection.

8. Bare Feet, “28IF,” and the Funeral Procession Reading

Claim:

The Abbey Road cover is a coded depiction of Paul’s funeral: Paul is barefoot (the “corpse”), John is dressed as clergy, Ringo as undertaker, George as gravedigger, and the Volkswagen license plate “28IF” signifies Paul’s age if he had lived.

Problem:

This interpretation rests entirely on symbolic overlay. Bare feet, clothing choices, and coincidental numbers are assigned meaning after the fact, with no corroborating evidence that the band intended them as factual disclosures. Symbolic readings may be evocative, but metaphor cannot do the historical work the theory demands.

9. The OPD Patch and Textual Guesswork

Claim:

On the Sgt. Pepper inner sleeve, Paul wears a patch that allegedly reads “OPD,” interpreted as “Officially Pronounced Dead.”

Problem:

This claim depends on an ambiguous visual reading (“it looks like it says”) combined with a retrofitted acronym. The lettering itself is unclear, the provenance of the interpretation is disputed, and alternative explanations have existed for decades. Ambiguous text, interpreted selectively, does not constitute evidence—especially when the conclusion is predetermined.

10. The Evidence That Never Appears

Claim:

Proponents frequently cite three supposed smoking guns:

(1) fingerprint mismatches between pre-1966 and later Paul McCartney records,

(2) DNA evidence allegedly proving the post-1966 Paul is not James Paul McCartney, and

(3) identity confusion during McCartney’s 1980 arrest in Japan, said to have exposed the substitution.

Problem:

In every case, these claims circulate only as second-hand anecdotes. No fingerprint reports, DNA test results, court documents, police records, or official statements have ever been produced for independent verification. The stories are always referenced indirectly (“it was reported,” “it was discovered,” “authorities found”), with no primary sources attached.

If such records actually existed—particularly fingerprints, DNA analyses, or arrest documentation involving a world-famous musician—they would not survive solely as internet lore decades later. The absence of verifiable documentation is not neutral; it is decisive. Extraordinary forensic claims without primary evidence are not suppressed proof—they are unsubstantiated assertions.

The Question That Ends the Debate

Even if one indulges every visual oddity and symbolic coincidence, the theory still cannot answer the central problem:

Who wrote the songs?

Creative identity is not cosmetic. It is cumulative, stylistic, and persistent.

You can fake a face.

You cannot fake a musical soul at scale for sixty years.

This is where the Unbecoming essay ultimately stalls: it catalogs anomalies exhaustively, but never explains how a supposed replacement not only fooled the world visually, but also authored one of the most continuous and distinctive creative bodies of work in modern music.

Final Thought

The Justice for James Paul McCartney project does not uncover a suppressed truth. It illustrates something more familiar: how pattern-seeking, once unmoored from evidentiary standards, turns ambiguity into certainty and coincidence into code.

Paul didn’t die in 1966.

He stopped touring, changed musically, aged, experimented, and kept writing.

Which, inconveniently for the theory, is exactly what the historical record shows.