denise ward
1h

Why do we care about these people? You might love them but they won't love you back.

Occult means "hidden" and two things they hide like this are

1. I create what I speak. Speaking has rippling powers, even more than thinking. Speaking things into language sends the frequency into "The Universe" and it responds in a certain way and we ought to be studying things like this. Of course each to their own, the earth caters to everyone's desires, so long as a critical mass is met.

2. Attention is Voltage. Where we put our attention is what we invest in.

Time is not money, it is life. There is so much to learn, why care about these buffoons who tricked us into believing that the world was getting groovier when really it was getting more hallucinated. They were working for CIA scripts and agendas. Why should we remember them? Let's invest in people that do amazing work for example, John Kiriakou who founds the Talk Liberation platform using Panquake for messaging and social media. This team is thoroughly dedicated, they're changing the very core of what the digital age promises - freedom, free speech. Words on a screen cannot hurt us. The internet needs to be totally (TOTALLY) operating on free speech. That means no censorship FOR ANY REASON. Well at least not unilaterally. If someone is making a nuisance of themselves, we deal with it then.

How do we deal with it?

Someone who wants them out makes a proposal to the group, audience, etc.

They give their reasons why.

They open the proposal up for discussion.

This gives the team, group, whathaveyou the opportunity to voice and hear all sides (of those who choose to participate)

Nothing is mandatory.

The protocol exists and if someone wants to change it they can by Amendment that goes to the audience then gets revised (after hearing more points in the discussion period)

And a vote is taken. It is not won on 51% (does anyone realize how ridiculous this ratio is? It means that only 1% are satisfied)

A vote that means anything must be approved by around 80%

But this 80% would be of a quorum.

The number of people that would make up a quorum is something again, that would need to be voted on.

This makes the most sense imaginable but if someone has better points, speak or forever hold your pieces.

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1h

I won't quibble with ya Turf, thar's room fer us both on this ranch includin' tin-pot-crackpots--lol (I've spent quite sum time researchin' Paul vs Faul an' read the "Shears" bio an' more--) BUT I got 'cher answer--

1. Paul was killed (not-an-act-psy-dent) with a backlog of work he left... in fact some of this stuff WUZ recorded an' released later tho' the sound changed with the "beard" (aka Faul)....

2. Beatles were invented by Tavistock--mediocre immi-taters of American rock 'n roll hits playin' dive bars in Chermany.... not so hot on instru-ments nor zong choice. Mind ya now I'm a huge fan but MANY of their tunes were written by Adorno ongoin'.... jus' sayin' it wuz velly do-able...

I'm a fan of oddball "covers" an' there are mehhhhhny foin ahrtists that kin wright in the "style of" either seriously--'er in jest. There are also many that kin vocally imitate--you'll notice that the "tours" schtopped as did "The Beatles" shortly after the return...

Ya wanna know who I think knows? A fella that is the spittin' image of Paul (real one) who's the groundskeeper FOR Paul's estate (I mean whuts the chance?) an' liked wuz his twin bro' which is a looong drive down an'nuther rabbit hole but see fer yerself... imho this is a REAL McCartney...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04IyjV66B8M

Many moons ago Jane Asher (Paul--real Paul's main squeeze wuz shown a photo of a middle-aged Halliday an' she identified it sayin' "Why that's Paul")--she'd know. She never broke up with real Paul... Linda Eastman arrived on the scene to replace her as it'd be too much fer Jane who loved Paul not...Faul/Billy... Don't mind if ya find this nutty... fella named Mark Williams writes good stuff on this whole enchilada (if yer hungry lol)

fwiw I didn't see UnBekoMean's latest (I'll look...he's such an anti-zio I'll choke a lil upon arrival lol)

ps did he share this'un--it's compellin' imho

http://www.hugequestions.com/Eric/TFC/FromOthers/Paul-McCartney-Italian.html

