Many of you already know the backstory, but for newer subscribers a brief recap.

For the past several months I’ve been in regular contact with Mariam, a young Christian woman in Punjab, Pakistan, who — together with her brother Sabir — took in children she found begging on the streets. There are now 36 orphans living in a small rented house. Mariam and Sabir live with their parents nearby. Because they are Christians in a Muslim-majority country, job opportunities are extremely limited and wages are very low. Still, they couldn’t walk past hungry children and do nothing.

Before I entered the picture, the children were lucky to receive one meal a day, sometimes none. Since then, I’ve been sending $100 per week, which allows for three meals a day for all 36 children. With help from a few generous subscribers, we’ve also been able to purchase a water filter/pump, so the children now have clean drinking water, and three mattresses. Each mattress fits about seven children, so they rotate sleeping on them while the others sleep on sheets on the floor.

That brings me to this update.

Their First Trip — Ever

Until last week, the children had never left the grounds where they live.

I sent a little extra money so Mariam and Sabir could take them on their first outing — a trip to a nearby park. It was a cold day, and they could only find one rickshaw driver willing to help. Rickshaw rides are expensive in Pakistan, and everything costs more than it used to. To make it work, they made six separate trips, at about $20 per ride, ferrying the children back and forth until everyone arrived.

If you watch the video and see the photos, the joy is unmistakable. The children were ecstatic. They’re still talking about it and asking when they can go again.

Sometimes charity isn’t just about food or shelter — it’s about giving children a moment of normalcy, wonder, and freedom they’ve never known.

How You Can Help

If you’re moved to get involved, here’s how help is currently needed:

Ongoing needs

Food (three meals daily for 36 children)

Support for the nanny who cooks, cleans, and cares for the children overnight

Immediate needs

2 additional mattresses

$130 each + about $20 each for transport

Education (a next priority)

Books (prices per child / total for 36 children):

English book: $3 → $108 total

Urdu book: $4.30 → $155 total

Math book: $2.20 → $79 total

They could begin with just Urdu, or Urdu + Math, or all three. Urdu is the most essential for learning to read and write.

Writing supplies

Pens: $1 per child → $36 total

Notebooks: $2 each

Normally 3 per child → $216 total

Because notebook prices have risen sharply since COVID, Mariam suggests an alternative: loose writing paper and pens, which are significantly cheaper.

Another practical option

One mattress ($130)

plus

One or two books (Urdu, or Urdu + Math)

plus

Writing paper and pens

Transparency

You can send funds to me, and I’ll provide a receipt showing the money was sent to Mariam, or you can donate directly to her via Remitly. Every purchase is documented with photos and updates.

If you believe in giving — and in knowing exactly where your money goes — this is an opportunity to help real children in real time.

Even small contributions make a tangible difference.

Email me at Turfseer@aol,com.

Thank you for reading, and thank you to those who have already helped make moments like that day at the park possible.