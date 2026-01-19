Pakistan Orphan Update: A Trip to the Park
For the first time, 36 children stepped beyond their four walls—and discovered joy outside survival.
Many of you already know the backstory, but for newer subscribers a brief recap.
For the past several months I’ve been in regular contact with Mariam, a young Christian woman in Punjab, Pakistan, who — together with her brother Sabir — took in children she found begging on the streets. There are now 36 orphans living in a small rented house. Mariam and Sabir live with their parents nearby. Because they are Christians in a Muslim-majority country, job opportunities are extremely limited and wages are very low. Still, they couldn’t walk past hungry children and do nothing.
Before I entered the picture, the children were lucky to receive one meal a day, sometimes none. Since then, I’ve been sending $100 per week, which allows for three meals a day for all 36 children. With help from a few generous subscribers, we’ve also been able to purchase a water filter/pump, so the children now have clean drinking water, and three mattresses. Each mattress fits about seven children, so they rotate sleeping on them while the others sleep on sheets on the floor.
That brings me to this update.
Their First Trip — Ever
Until last week, the children had never left the grounds where they live.
I sent a little extra money so Mariam and Sabir could take them on their first outing — a trip to a nearby park. It was a cold day, and they could only find one rickshaw driver willing to help. Rickshaw rides are expensive in Pakistan, and everything costs more than it used to. To make it work, they made six separate trips, at about $20 per ride, ferrying the children back and forth until everyone arrived.
If you watch the video and see the photos, the joy is unmistakable. The children were ecstatic. They’re still talking about it and asking when they can go again.
Sometimes charity isn’t just about food or shelter — it’s about giving children a moment of normalcy, wonder, and freedom they’ve never known.
How You Can Help
If you’re moved to get involved, here’s how help is currently needed:
Ongoing needs
Food (three meals daily for 36 children)
Support for the nanny who cooks, cleans, and cares for the children overnight
Immediate needs
2 additional mattresses
$130 each + about $20 each for transport
Education (a next priority)
Books (prices per child / total for 36 children):
English book: $3 → $108 total
Urdu book: $4.30 → $155 total
Math book: $2.20 → $79 total
They could begin with just Urdu, or Urdu + Math, or all three. Urdu is the most essential for learning to read and write.
Writing supplies
Pens: $1 per child → $36 total
Notebooks: $2 each
Normally 3 per child → $216 total
Because notebook prices have risen sharply since COVID, Mariam suggests an alternative: loose writing paper and pens, which are significantly cheaper.
Another practical option
One mattress ($130)
plus
One or two books (Urdu, or Urdu + Math)
plus
Writing paper and pens
Transparency
You can send funds to me, and I’ll provide a receipt showing the money was sent to Mariam, or you can donate directly to her via Remitly. Every purchase is documented with photos and updates.
If you believe in giving — and in knowing exactly where your money goes — this is an opportunity to help real children in real time.
Even small contributions make a tangible difference.
Email me at Turfseer@aol,com.
Thank you for reading, and thank you to those who have already helped make moments like that day at the park possible.
Wonderful gesture, Turf. Wish I could afford to do this kind of thing. Hopefully, some day soon, God willing, I'll be able to.
Very good point...building good memories is so very important. Thank you for your heart warming post update.
I would like however to make a one-off donation at this stage....how can this be done, please.