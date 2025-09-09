The devastating monsoon floods in Punjab have left a trail of destruction: 50 lives lost, 4 million affected, and nearly 4,000 villages submerged. For many, the headlines fade quickly, but for those on the ground—especially religious minorities—the suffering is impossible to ignore.

Recently, Mariam and her brother Sabir (see photo above), my friends in Toba Tek Singh, heard of the disaster and felt compelled to see the situation for themselves. They scraped together enough money to travel by rickshaw about 30 miles east, where they encountered a heartbreaking scene.

In one home, 22 families were crammed together, desperate for survival. Mothers begged for flour, children cried for clean water, and the air was heavy with despair. The people explained that, as Christians, their needs were not a priority for the authorities. The local rescue manager bluntly told them: “When the water goes down in a month and a half, then we will do something for the Christian families.”

A sack of flour—15 kilos for $15—could feed a family for ten days. Yet Mariam and Sabir, with only their own modest wages, had nothing to give but prayer. Mariam asked if I could help, but I told her that if I diverted funds meant for the orphans she cares for, there would be nothing left for them. She understood.

I encouraged her to reach out to relief organizations, but realistically, very little will come. These families will likely be left to fend for themselves.

The Orphans Still Need Us

While the flood victims weigh heavily on our hearts, the 35 orphans in Mariam’s care were spared from the waters. Their needs, however, remain urgent. Without more support, the food supply for these children will be reduced significantly.

They still need:

A water purification pump (about $300) to secure clean drinking water.

School supplies and books , so they can keep learning.

And of course, regular food support, as inflation makes survival harder every day.

Even if just one reader stepped forward with a small one-time gift, it would make a real difference.

See the Children for Yourself

📷 Slideshow of the children: Watch here

🎥 Video of all the orphans saying their names: Watch here

If you feel moved to help—even with a modest, one-time contribution—please email me at Turfseer@aol.com and I will connect you directly with Mariam. That way, you can see firsthand how your support reaches the children.

The floods have once again shown how fragile life is for Pakistan’s Christian minority. While the government looks the other way, Mariam and Sabir struggle daily to keep the orphans fed and cared for.

Right now, these children have no safety net beyond what can be provided here. Even one person stepping forward could immediately improve their daily lives.

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of another.” — Charles Dickens

—Turfseer