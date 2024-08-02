Yesterday’s prisoner swap with Russia brings back memories of the crisis involving the downing of Korean Airlines Flight 007 by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Korean Airlines Flight 007, also known as KAL 007, was a commercial flight from New York City to Seoul, South Korea, via Anchorage, Alaska. On September 1, 1983, the flight strayed into Soviet airspace due to a navigational error. Mistaking the Boeing 747 for a U.S. spy plane, the Soviet Union ordered a fighter jet to intercept and ultimately shoot down the aircraft. The attack occurred near the island of Sakhalin, resulting in the deaths of all 269 passengers and crew members on board. The incident heightened Cold War tensions, led to widespread international condemnation of the Soviet Union, and had significant political and diplomatic repercussions.

As a young songwriter, the tragedy inspired me to write a song called “Outlaws in the Sky.” Here is a re-recorded version from six years ago featuring the talented musician Jon Statham on lead vocals and arrangement:

Here’s the original version sung by yours truly: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8l6t0kupynkhpk4ku61nb/Outlaws-in-the-Sky-Original.mp3?rlkey=jkjhdgfzpod0rehlp4ix8wymr&st=zbn6sj5h&dl=0

Lyrics:

Verse 1: It was a cool clear night, with the moon burning bright

As the big bird flew oh so high

You could see the lights on the great big bird

As it lit up the evening sky

Yes, the lights were bright in the middle of the night

As the bird surged through the heavens

When her name was called from far away

Said the pilot, this is flight 7

Flight 7, this is air control

Make your flight plans known

It’s a cool clear night, with the moon burning bright

And you’re headed for the danger zone

Chorus: Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky

Outlaws, Outlaws make you cry

On that summer night, many were to die

And we all asked why, oh why

Of Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky

Verse 2: Now the great big bird appeared off course

Looking as if to dare

It flew on past the corridor, into the red hawk’s lair

Now the flight marshal told the red hawk’s men

Remember you’ve got your orders

Don’t let that bird fly past our web

Over our sacred borders

Now the red hawk had sent out his men

Into the naked night

And one of his henchmen radioed back

I have the target in sight

Chorus: Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky

Outlaws, Outlaws make you cry

On that summer night, many were to die

And we all asked why, oh why

Of Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky

Instrumental break

Verse 3: Now the red hawk’s man returned to base

And went into the air force bar

He ordered a glass of vodka

And put on his red sheriff’s star

And just like it was long ago in that wild western time

Innocent souls had met their doom

Their lives weren’t worth a dime

And if you see the fearful red hawk

Or the soaring eagle fly

Beware, beware of outlaws

Riding roughshod in the sky

Chorus: Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky

Outlaws, Outlaws make you cry

On that summer night, many were to die

And we all asked why, oh why

Of Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky

Outlaws, outlaws in the sky!