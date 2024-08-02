Outlaws in the Sky
Remembering KAL 007
Yesterday’s prisoner swap with Russia brings back memories of the crisis involving the downing of Korean Airlines Flight 007 by the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
Korean Airlines Flight 007, also known as KAL 007, was a commercial flight from New York City to Seoul, South Korea, via Anchorage, Alaska. On September 1, 1983, the flight strayed into Soviet airspace due to a navigational error. Mistaking the Boeing 747 for a U.S. spy plane, the Soviet Union ordered a fighter jet to intercept and ultimately shoot down the aircraft. The attack occurred near the island of Sakhalin, resulting in the deaths of all 269 passengers and crew members on board. The incident heightened Cold War tensions, led to widespread international condemnation of the Soviet Union, and had significant political and diplomatic repercussions.
As a young songwriter, the tragedy inspired me to write a song called “Outlaws in the Sky.” Here is a re-recorded version from six years ago featuring the talented musician Jon Statham on lead vocals and arrangement:
Here’s the original version sung by yours truly: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8l6t0kupynkhpk4ku61nb/Outlaws-in-the-Sky-Original.mp3?rlkey=jkjhdgfzpod0rehlp4ix8wymr&st=zbn6sj5h&dl=0
Lyrics:
Verse 1: It was a cool clear night, with the moon burning bright
As the big bird flew oh so high
You could see the lights on the great big bird
As it lit up the evening sky
Yes, the lights were bright in the middle of the night
As the bird surged through the heavens
When her name was called from far away
Said the pilot, this is flight 7
Flight 7, this is air control
Make your flight plans known
It’s a cool clear night, with the moon burning bright
And you’re headed for the danger zone
Chorus: Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky
Outlaws, Outlaws make you cry
On that summer night, many were to die
And we all asked why, oh why
Of Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky
Verse 2: Now the great big bird appeared off course
Looking as if to dare
It flew on past the corridor, into the red hawk’s lair
Now the flight marshal told the red hawk’s men
Remember you’ve got your orders
Don’t let that bird fly past our web
Over our sacred borders
Now the red hawk had sent out his men
Into the naked night
And one of his henchmen radioed back
I have the target in sight
Chorus: Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky
Outlaws, Outlaws make you cry
On that summer night, many were to die
And we all asked why, oh why
Of Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky
Instrumental break
Verse 3: Now the red hawk’s man returned to base
And went into the air force bar
He ordered a glass of vodka
And put on his red sheriff’s star
And just like it was long ago in that wild western time
Innocent souls had met their doom
Their lives weren’t worth a dime
And if you see the fearful red hawk
Or the soaring eagle fly
Beware, beware of outlaws
Riding roughshod in the sky
Chorus: Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky
Outlaws, Outlaws make you cry
On that summer night, many were to die
And we all asked why, oh why
Of Outlaws, Outlaws in the sky
Outlaws, outlaws in the sky!
