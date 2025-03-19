Before You Read: A Public Service Announcement

Alright, before we dive in, let me issue a gentle warning—I know some of you will be utterly appalled by what you're about to read. Yes, I believe Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman. Now, before anyone hyperventilates, clutches their chest, or spirals into existential crisis, please remember: it's just a historical argument. If the mere thought of this sends you into a meltdown, there are two perfectly good options—psych meds to help you cope or the unsubscribe button, whichever brings you the most relief. But for those of you brave enough to stick around, let’s get to it—history waits for no one!

Lee Harvey Oswald: The Lone Gunman

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, has been the subject of endless speculation and conspiracy theories. Despite this, the evidence overwhelmingly supports the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing Kennedy. Oswald’s psychological profile, his repeated rejection by authorities—including the Soviet Union—his failed assassination attempt on General Edwin Walker, and the forensic evidence all point to the reality that he was not part of a grand conspiracy.

Oswald: The Psychopath No One Could Control

Oswald's erratic personality and violent tendencies suggest he was a lone actor, not a controlled asset of any government or shadowy organization. Described as arrogant, volatile, and socially dysfunctional, Oswald had a long history of instability. His delusions of grandeur led him to defect to the Soviet Union in 1959, believing he would be embraced as a revolutionary hero. Instead, the Soviets quickly saw through his act, dismissing him as an unreliable, unstable individual. They refused to grant him citizenship and relegated him to a mundane job in Minsk under strict surveillance. When he returned to the U.S. in 1962, he remained a misfit, unable to hold a steady job or form lasting relationships.

Oswald’s temperament made him unsuitable for any organized plot. He was erratic, unpredictable, and frequently engaged in violent outbursts. Had the CIA, FBI, or even the KGB attempted to use him as an asset, they would have abandoned him just as the Soviets did. Conspiracies often assume Oswald was a disciplined operative, but his track record suggests otherwise—he was a loner who acted on his own impulses.

The “Magic Bullet” Myth

One of the most persistent conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK assassination is the so-called “magic bullet.” Critics argue that a single bullet could not have caused multiple wounds in both Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally. However, as Gerald Posner thoroughly debunked in Case Closed, the bullet was far from pristine. It was slightly deformed, consistent with having passed through soft tissue and striking bone.

The bullet's trajectory aligns with the seating positions of Kennedy and Connally in the presidential limousine. The so-called "magic" path is entirely logical when considering Connally was seated lower and slightly to the left of Kennedy. There is no need to invoke multiple shooters when a single, well-placed shot from Oswald's Mannlicher-Carcano rifle explains the injuries perfectly.

The Grassy Knoll: A Persistent Myth

One of the most enduring conspiracy theories suggests that a second shooter fired from the grassy knoll, based on eyewitness accounts and the way Kennedy’s head snapped backward after the fatal shot. However, FBI ballistics tests debunked this claim, demonstrating that a bullet fired from behind, such as Oswald’s shot from the Texas School Book Depository, could cause the same backward motion. This phenomenon, known as the “jet effect” or “ricochet action,” occurs when high-velocity bullets create a pressure wave upon impact, propelling the body in a counterintuitive direction. Additionally, the autopsy and Zapruder film confirm that Kennedy was struck from the rear, with no forensic evidence of a frontal shot. No credible witness saw a shooter on the grassy knoll, and no shell casings or bullets were ever recovered from that area. The "grassy knoll gunman" remains a myth unsupported by physical evidence.

The Tippit Murder: A Clear Indication of Guilt

Shortly after the assassination, Oswald murdered Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit in cold blood. Tippit had received a description of Kennedy’s suspected assassin and stopped Oswald in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Without hesitation, Oswald shot Tippit multiple times, then fled the scene.

The evidence against Oswald in this murder is overwhelming. Multiple eyewitnesses saw him shoot Tippit, shell casings recovered from the scene matched Oswald’s revolver, and he was captured shortly afterward in the Texas Theatre. If Oswald were merely a patsy, as conspiracy theorists suggest, why did he murder a police officer? The Tippit killing strongly suggests that Oswald knew he was guilty and was attempting to escape.

Oswald’s Attempted Assassination of General Edwin Walker

Oswald’s violent tendencies were evident even before November 22, 1963. In April 1963, he attempted to assassinate former General Edwin Walker, a right-wing figure whom Oswald viewed as a fascist. Using the same Mannlicher-Carcano rifle he later used to kill Kennedy, Oswald fired a shot through Walker’s window. Walker survived, but the attack demonstrated Oswald’s willingness to engage in political violence.

At the time, authorities had no suspect, but after Oswald’s death, his wife Marina and others confirmed that he had planned and carried out the attack. This prior assassination attempt further dispels the notion that Oswald was merely a scapegoat—he had a history of premeditated political violence.

Conclusion

Oswald’s life was characterized by instability, resentment, and delusions of grandeur. He was not an agent of a broader conspiracy but rather a self-directed loner with a history of violence. The forensic evidence, the Tippit murder, and his previous assassination attempt on General Walker all point to a single conclusion: Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. I don’t see Oswald as a patsy in any way—he was a dangerous individual with a violent streak, fully capable of murder without needing a shadowy organization to pull his strings. While conspiracy theories continue to flourish, the overwhelming weight of evidence leaves little doubt about Oswald’s role as the lone gunman.