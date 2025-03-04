Experience "Oscar Jay" in a whole new light with this intimate acoustic rendition by my talented session collaborators, Rich and Chelsea from South Africa. Stripping the song down to its essence, this version brings even greater warmth and emotion to the heartfelt tribute. Written for a dear friend and his beloved blue jay, Oscar Jay tells the true story of a bond that defied expectations—a rescued bird and the man who gave him a second chance. With tender harmonies and soulful acoustic instrumentation, this new take highlights the song’s sincerity, reminding us of the unexpected connections that leave a lasting imprint on our hearts.

Here’s the original full-band version for those who might have missed it.