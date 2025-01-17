In a heartfelt departure from my usual politically charged songs, "Oscar Jay" is a touching tribute written for a dear friend and his beloved blue jay. Rescued as a young man, my friend nurtured the injured bird back to health, forging an unbreakable bond that transcended words. This poignant ballad captures the joy, love, and life lessons that only a cherished pet can bring, reminding us all of the beauty in these profound connections.

"Oscar Jay"

Verse 1

Oscar Jay has flown away,

It happened long ago.

My little bird,

Always kept his word,

He had so much to show.

Found him down,

Upon the ground,

No longer could he sing.

All my fears did not disappear

When I saw that broken wing.

My hands I cupped and picked him up,

What was to be his fate?

Oscar Jay,

On that day,

I hoped I was not too late.

Chorus 1

Rushed him over so gingerly,

Brought him to the infirmary.

Oscar Jay,

I did pray, and here was my decree:

Oscar Jay, please come home to me.

Verse 2

Though once so frail, he did prevail,

And soon began to sing.

Oscar Jay,

Each passing day,

Your joy was everything.

In his cage, I could gauge

The joy he held inside,

And through his will, he felt it still—

Freedom not denied.

Your feathered heart, played a vital part

In showing me the way.

With every coo,

He stayed so true,

And lit up my every day.

Chorus 2

You taught me patience, love, and grace,

Your spirit filled this sacred space.

Oscar Jay,

Through your way, you helped me truly see:

Oscar Jay, you meant the world to me.

Bridge

A gentle chirp, so full of worth,

Boundless in its reach,

A feathered sage, helped me turn the page,

With truths only you could teach.

Verse 3 (Part instrumental)

(Instrumental equivalent of “Oscar Jay has flown away” stanza)

A bond so keen, and so serene,

You’ve given me the keys.

But even now, I hear somehow,

Your voice upon the breeze.

Forever true, and oh so blue,

There’ll be no dismay.

Oscar Jay,

He’ll wait for me

In his gentle way.

Final Chorus

The winds now carry your melody,

A song of hope, eternally.

Oscar Jay

Has flown away, your spirit flies with me,

Oscar Jay, you showed what love can be.