If you’re new here, you may not know about my ongoing effort to help orphaned children in Pakistan.

Last September, I connected online with a young woman named Mariam, now 21 years old. She lives with her parents and brother, Sabir, in Punjab, about half an hour from the city of Toba Tek Singh.

Mariam completed what is equivalent to high school here but had to leave the university because tuition was too expensive. She comes from a Christian family — a small, marginalized minority in Pakistan. Mariam and her mother work as house cleaners for Muslim families. Her father and brother do porter work. Their income is extremely modest, and job opportunities for Christians are limited.

Two years ago, Mariam made a decision.

In her area, children were begging on the streets — some abandoned, some cast out, some simply unwanted. There were no social services stepping in. No authority intervening. They were just there, day after day.

Mariam could not accept that.

Instead of turning away, she brought seven of them into her family’s already crowded home. It was not part of any organization. It was not a formal charity. It was simply a young woman deciding that if no one else would act, she would.

It quickly became clear that the small family home could not sustain that many children. So she rented a modest house for $35 per month and hired a woman to live there full-time as a nanny for $30 per month.

By the time I met her, she had taken 36 children off the streets.

The family’s finances were stretched to their limits. The children were often receiving just one meal per day.

That’s when I began sending $100 per week so the children could eat three meals daily. With additional help from some of you, we’ve been able to install a clean water pump and filter, purchase three mattresses (they actually need five more so children don’t rotate sleeping on the floor), buy cleaning supplies — especially bleach for the bathroom — and provide new clothes for Christmas.

Recently, I sent $27 so Mariam could purchase a Bluetooth speaker.

The children now gather to sing along to YouTube videos — a small thing, but you should see their faces (see the video at the top of the page)..

Last month, I also paid for an outing to a local park. It was the first time many of them had ever left the house for something joyful.

The next step — and an important one — is education. We would like to purchase basic reading and writing books, simple math materials, notebooks, pens, and a chalkboard so Mariam can begin structured daily lessons. Literacy and numeracy may seem elementary to us, but for these children it would represent an entirely new horizon.

Whenever I send funds, I receive photographs of the purchases. I have also spoken with Mariam live on WhatsApp and seen the children in real time. For those understandably concerned about scams, I communicate with her daily and have no reason to believe any of this is not genuine.

The home is not registered with the government. Mariam does not have the funds or the bureaucratic knowledge to make it “official.” At this stage, we are trying to provide the basics: food, hygiene, shelter — and now, hopefully, education. I am also covering a 50% increase in pay for the nanny, who deservedly asked for more compensation for her efforts.

Because of my own health situation — I have Parkinson’s — I will need to reduce what I send each week. Instead of consistently funding three meals per day, I will only be able to cover alternating days of three meals and two meals.

If you feel moved to help, you can donate directly to Mariam through Remitly (which is simple to set up and preferable), or you may send funds to me and I will forward them and provide the receipt.

If you have questions or would like to help, you can reach me directly at Turfseer@aol.com.

I do this because the thought of children begging on the street — hungry, unwanted, unseen — is unbearable to me. Here, a child cannot be left unattended for more than a few minutes without intervention. Imagine instead a child cast out, begging daily for food.

That is what Mariam refused to ignore.

And that is what we are trying, in a small but concrete way, to change.