In case you missed any of them, here are many of my original projects which you can download.

The Virus is my God (Music Video)

The “virus” is claimed to have invaded a town in the old west and soon worshiped as a new idol among the populace:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0qv9n8g6vd5rfei95pihm/Virus_Final_3.mp4?rlkey=bmkwys39k5sj4s89y51r75ezv&st=o8xkzl7w&dl=0

Updated Alternative Covid-19 Narrative Handbook (PDF)

A Collection of Useful Links

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/qv2xvpu2t501twwcx4eq9/Alternative_Covid_Narrative_eBook_FINAL-2-Update.pdf?rlkey=4hvixn0g6s4bf4d1xy9syz09e&dl=0

Twilight Zone Spoof: Nightmare at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (Video)

President Pfauci finds himself in an underground bunker beneath the White House besieged by anti-vaxxer forces.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2cpak0w1kx3b2dcfsat49/Twilight-Zone-spoof-Bailey-EDIT.mp4?rlkey=a9jayvvcnokjtx0qm5bju346c&st=kxicoijf&dl=0

JERUSALEM IDOL (Screenplay)

In ancient Israel, an aspiring stand-up comedian must navigate fame, rivalries, and a mad Procurator's wrath to save his runner-up competitor—after winning the popular reality show, 'Jerusalem Idol'

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ucrj21b80jixk7ybf9tgq/Jerusalem-Idol-Final-No-Name-2.pdf?rlkey=wuy0c0dxv5j48bcfdg243rfs2&st=9jsd2fm2&dl=0

Charles & Diana: The Musical (PDF)

Links to songs and synopsis of a show I wrote—produced in 2005 and 2016

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vup9ai3qsy3mnlv7rqhbf/Charles-Di-FINAL-with-original-program.pdf?rlkey=mxdblk1fsvr53374k0st7pgfw&st=cdx15ao9&dl=0

Contra Tyranny Memes (Slideshow)

Original memes for sharing

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/obvxdmcxx4mu5jpd7ltro/Contra-Tyranny.mp4?rlkey=j08bxy4zub7wp395sstc3bcnp&dl=0

TWO POETRY COLLECTIONS (PDF)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0quehcxtgypu5zmti3bwu/Turfseer-Poetry.pdf?rlkey=glprk12lefof9yaa79v8armxg&st=isz15rbf&dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n61brdd9606dmypgkz0ul/The-Virus-is-my-God-and-other-Poems.pdf?rlkey=y5kac5px4fur83civyhziuhbl&st=2eqx2dz1&dl=0

The Twilight Zone Scorecard (PDF)

My ratings of every episode

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/hfj68h80clpx2fd8237i2/Twilight-Zone-Scorecard-2.pdf?rlkey=qhbw9p6d6v523cjz608bdr0ji&st=at3qujxi&dl=0

Songs of the Covid Tyranny (PDF)

On the left side of each page, you’ll find my original piano demo—capturing the raw sound of the composition as it first came to life. On the right side, you’ll see the polished final master audio track or accompanying music video.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1i1v24mz6ke4wqnplqe55/TURFSEER-S-SONGS-OF-THE-COVID-TYRANNY_20241204_010033_0000.pdf?rlkey=f3gfa8shvhqro1f81cluzc9x7&st=tlvh99aq&dl=0

