While the medical freedom movement has undeniably made strides in recent years—pulling back the curtain on censorship, corporate capture, and the dangers of rushed pharmaceutical products—it would be dangerously premature to declare victory. For every win in the courtroom or the legislature, there seems to be a fresh example of how deeply the average citizen still sleeps under the spell cast by Big Pharma and its handmaiden, public health bureaucracy.

The COVID-19 years cracked the illusion for millions. Suddenly, people who had never questioned a CDC guideline were asking uncomfortable questions: Why were dissenting doctors silenced? Why did vaccine mandates ignore natural immunity? Why were proven, low-cost treatments demonized in favor of experimental injections? These questions sparked a global reckoning—and yet, despite this awakening, the broader societal consciousness remains disturbingly compliant.

Just look around. In airports, you'll still spot lone travelers dutifully wearing masks, oblivious to—or willfully ignoring—the studies showing minimal to no benefit. At pharmacies, signs promoting the latest booster line the shelves, while few customers think to ask, "Booster for what, exactly? And based on what data?"

Consider the rollout of RSV shots for infants—introduced with minimal long-term safety data. Most parents don’t blink. They’ve been trained to trust the white coat, the headline, the chirpy Walgreens ad. And they assume the FDA “wouldn’t approve it if it wasn’t safe,” a faith-based statement if ever there was one.

Meanwhile, although most schools and universities have dropped COVID vaccine mandates, a small but stubborn group—about 20 U.S. colleges—still require students to get the shot, often for on-campus housing or enrollment. This, despite mounting evidence of limited efficacy and serious questions about long-term safety. And while no K–12 schools in the U.S. currently require the shot, don’t think for a second that the infrastructure for mandates has disappeared. It’s dormant, not dismantled.

And let’s not forget the growing appetite for “next pandemic preparedness”—a phrase that should set off alarm bells. Governments are already drafting policies for lockdown 2.0, complete with digital ID systems and international treaties that override national sovereignty. The average person, far from protesting, is being softened up by media narratives about lab leaks and mystery illnesses in faraway places. The stage is being set—again.

So yes, it’s true: we’ve taken a step forward. But it often feels like two steps back.

This is not to undermine the tireless work of activists, scientists, journalists, and everyday citizens who’ve risked careers and reputations to speak out. But it is a reminder that the battle is not just political or medical—it’s psychological. We are fighting a belief system propped up by decades of indoctrination, reinforced daily by glowing screens and polite experts with clipboards.

Until more people begin to question by default, instead of comply by reflex, the grip of medical authoritarianism will remain dangerously close at hand.

Stay vigilant. Keep asking. Keep pushing. Because the next emergency is already being written—and this time, they’ll try to sell it with a smile.