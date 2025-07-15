Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chelseabern's avatar
Chelseabern
5h

Speaking from the UK, the majority are still complete morons, and only need some completely meaningless, bullshit 'test' to appear from those white coated jerks, as evidence they're 'ill'. Regards from a former white coated jerk!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
4h

Hi Turfseer, perhaps your subheading has a typo:

"The Lingering Smell of Medical Propaganda"

It stinks. That's why they tell you to cover your nose with a face mask.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture