Since the lockdown, I've dedicated myself to writing songs about medical tyranny and the fight for medical freedom. My output has slowed recently, possibly because I've covered many of the key topics. However, I'm always on the lookout for new material. I encourage you all to reach out with fresh angles that you’d like to see immortalized in song.

In the meantime, I have some pre-plandemic songs that I believe could benefit from new arrangements. One such song is "On Your Own," which I wrote after a breakup from a long-term relationship. Here’s the new arrangement:

And here’s the original acoustic demo:

Lyrics:

On Your Own

Many moons have passed

Now I think of you

How are you getting along?

Hope you’re not too blue

We lasted quite awhile

You truly left your mark

I had to say goodbye

There was no longer any spark

Chorus:

On your own

That’s the way it’s got to be

All alone

Both of us have got to be free

The sun was setting into the night

You kept pleading, this isn’t right

The bulb in the socket was loose, just wasn’t bright

When we called it quits

I cried for many days

You meant so much to me

These words are so hard to say

But after so much time

You had grown strange

Your life was much too cluttered

You just wouldn’t change

Chorus:

On your own

That’s the way it’s got to be

All alone

Both of us have got to be free

The bullet train was speeding, faster than fast

It entered the station, things never last

Now you have to get off, don’t hold on to the past

Bridge: I wish you all the best, in everything you do

There simply is no doubt, you will make it through

Instrumental (One verse)

We must stay apart

How long I can’t foresee

But one day we’ll meet up again

On the road to tranquility

Repeat chorus and fade