On Your Own
A classic pre-plandemic breakup song
Since the lockdown, I've dedicated myself to writing songs about medical tyranny and the fight for medical freedom. My output has slowed recently, possibly because I've covered many of the key topics. However, I'm always on the lookout for new material. I encourage you all to reach out with fresh angles that you’d like to see immortalized in song.
In the meantime, I have some pre-plandemic songs that I believe could benefit from new arrangements. One such song is "On Your Own," which I wrote after a breakup from a long-term relationship. Here’s the new arrangement:
And here’s the original acoustic demo:
Lyrics:
On Your Own
Many moons have passed
Now I think of you
How are you getting along?
Hope you’re not too blue
We lasted quite awhile
You truly left your mark
I had to say goodbye
There was no longer any spark
Chorus:
On your own
That’s the way it’s got to be
All alone
Both of us have got to be free
The sun was setting into the night
You kept pleading, this isn’t right
The bulb in the socket was loose, just wasn’t bright
When we called it quits
I cried for many days
You meant so much to me
These words are so hard to say
But after so much time
You had grown strange
Your life was much too cluttered
You just wouldn’t change
Chorus:
On your own
That’s the way it’s got to be
All alone
Both of us have got to be free
The bullet train was speeding, faster than fast
It entered the station, things never last
Now you have to get off, don’t hold on to the past
Bridge: I wish you all the best, in everything you do
There simply is no doubt, you will make it through
Instrumental (One verse)
We must stay apart
How long I can’t foresee
But one day we’ll meet up again
On the road to tranquility
Repeat chorus and fade
