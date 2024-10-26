Share this postOctober Monthly Memesturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOctober Monthly MemesEnjoy!TurfseerOct 26, 20243Share this postOctober Monthly Memesturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe3Share this postOctober Monthly Memesturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11SharePrevious
I lost my humor when I found out that world "leaders" are raping children by the million and running an organized pedophilia trafficking operation. Now we have another bunch of bombings. Can humanity get any crazier? Probably, and it will if we don't start talking about what is needed, what we can do to make a new path and get off this killing, abusing and torturing path. For example, we could start incentives for individuals who keep a low pollution footprint, start using an alternative calendar (to get off the Roman calendar), get off big stores like Amazon and Walmart. Yes it is a little inconvenient, but by more people doing these things, the easier it will become because it's simple human nature that wants to improve things. Why waste one more calorie on these stupid cartoon characters? It's starting to say something about us that this continues to go on. Rarely do we hear optimistic stories of the future or what people are doing NOW, right now to change things, while so many are jerking off and crying the sky is falling. Let's get to work. First thing to do is talk about it because not talking leaves the ground clear for the usurpers to take root...again.