The Narrative We Were Told

In spring 2020, New York City was painted as the epicenter of a deadly new viral pandemic. The story was simple: a virus swept through the city, overwhelmed hospitals, and lockdowns “bent the curve.”

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden even wrote in The Wall Street Journal that closures cut COVID deaths from “100 per day in April” to almost none by summer.

But Jessica Hockett — who has done some of the most thorough digging into NYC’s 2020 mortality data — shows that none of this holds up.

What Really Happened in April–May 2020

1. Deaths Didn’t Rise Until After Shutdowns

Mortality in NYC was normal through February and early March. Then suddenly, after March 18th, daily deaths skyrocketed — peaking at over 1,200 a day. That’s a system shock, not the slow rise of a contagious virus.

2. Testing Manufactured “COVID Cases”

Hospitals were told to focus on PCR tests for the new coronavirus. Routine respiratory virus panels were dropped. In Hockett’s words:

“RVP testing uses up real estate on your machinery… And so we have discouraged use of RVP testing in favor of COVID testing.”

Translation: once everything was labeled “COVID,” the story became self-fulfilling.

3. Hospital Protocols Caused Deaths

Doctors followed official guidance to intubate patients early and often. That practice was later admitted to be harmful, even lethal. Hockett notes:

“Only a fool would claim that deaths could’ve been worse, when all signs point to human interventions making things worse in every way.”

When hospitals pulled back on intubation, the death curve dropped.

4. Nursing Home Chaos

Thousands of frail patients were shuffled between nursing homes and hospitals. Reports of neglect surfaced. When these transfers slowed down, the death toll fell.

5. Misattribution Everywhere

NYC’s official numbers lumped together confirmed and “probable” COVID deaths — including people who died at home without tests. It was sloppy record-keeping dressed up as certainty.

The Curve That Doesn’t Fit

Hockett calls the April 2020 curve “unsubstantiated.” It rises and falls too sharply to match viral spread. But it matches perfectly with a policy-driven catastrophe:

panic,

bad protocols,

neglect,

and a testing regime that ensured everything was stamped “COVID.”

And here’s a crucial detail: outside of New York City and Bergamo, Italy, no other place on earth showed this same kind of extreme mortality spike. If this were truly a novel virus tearing through the globe, we should have seen the same pattern everywhere. We didn’t.

Why This Matters

The official narrative says lockdowns saved New York. The data says otherwise. Deaths peaked not because a virus was stopped, but because reckless interventions stopped.

Jessica Hockett deserves enormous credit for exposing this. Her work shows that NYC’s spring 2020 “COVID wave” was less about nature — and more about human error and human panic.

And that’s the real lesson: if New York 2020 wasn’t proof of a virus, it was proof that public health policy itself can be lethal.

👉 Credit: Jessica Hockett, Wood House 76. Full analysis: Ex-CDC Director Tom Frieden and New York City’s Spring 2020 Mass Casualty Event.