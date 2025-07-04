No more digging through the archive! Best of Turfseer’s Substack – Volume 1 brings together ten of my most talked-about essays in one easy-to-access PDF. Whether you’re a longtime reader who may have missed a post or a newcomer looking for a strong starting point, this collection makes it simple.
If you're a regular, maybe one or two slipped past you. If you're new here—welcome—this is your shortcut to the core of what Turfseer's all about.
Download the full PDF here:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2q20u8ak4pn510n0hkiyo/UPDATED-VERSION-VOL-1_20250629_014127_0000.pdf?rlkey=ctobt91sflq7z7bh4ertc186c&st=cv1mzolw&dl=0
What’s Inside:
Virology Isn’t a Lie—It’s a Religion.
Yeadon exposes the fraud. But are the perpetrators evil—or true believers?
How a Pandemic Script Became Scientific Scripture
When simulation turns into belief—and belief becomes dogma.
Tell Congress the Truth About the COVID Vaccine Trials
The vaccine trial scam that should’ve ended the debate.
The Polio Vaccine Never Eliminated Polio
A radical reassessment of history and science.
Hitler vs. Fauci
Psychopathy vs. zealotry—and why the zealot may be more dangerous.
The Unholy Alliance
How the arts became the mouthpiece of public health authoritarianism.
The Epistle of St. Gates to the Covidians
Translated from the original Techno-Aramaic.
The Last Confession of Pope Francis
The needle mightier than the cross.
America’s Got Covid!
The pandemic may be over, but the delusion lives on—in this talent show from hell.
CDC Dissolved: President Shocks Nation with Prime-Time Bombshell
The CDC dismantled, vaccine injury data revealed, and the very existence of the pandemic questioned.
