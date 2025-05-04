Last month, I published a fictional screenplay scene titled “The Last Confession of Pope Francis.” It imagined a frail and tormented pontiff in a darkened confessional booth, confronting not a priest, but a shadowy figure who slowly reveals himself to be the Devil. The story was an allegorical exploration of Pope Francis’s role in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine—and the physical and spiritual toll that followed.

If you haven’t yet read the original piece, you can find it here:

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-last-confession-of-pope-francis

🎧 You really should listen to this. Google’s AI, using its NotebookLM tool, produced a podcast-style conversation between two synthetic voices dissecting my blog post. It’s surreal. Slick. And yes—disturbingly biased.

Still, the technology is jaw-dropping.

👉 Copy and paste this link into your browser to hear it:

(Note: This is not a dramatization of the scene—it’s an AI-generated interpretation and analysis of the blog.)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/dmk8dqrllazd6uscydppp/The_Last_Confession_of_Pope_Francis.mp3?rlkey=oqyvt53nnqrrtcv5wwqn136xb&st=7w86jloh&dl=0

But it didn't stop there. They also added a description—and that's where the framing gets slick, subtle, and deeply revealing.

Here's the exact phrasing from Google's summary:

"This newsletter excerpt features a fictional screenplay scene depicting Pope Francis's final confession. In this imagined scenario, the Pope confesses to a shadowy figure, who is dramatically revealed to be the Devil in disguise. The conversation centers on the Pope's decision to endorse and receive a vaccine, which the Devil attributes to the Pope's subsequent health issues and ultimately his death. The Devil accuses the Pope of abandoning faith for science and believing his pronouncements, while the Pope expresses regret and feels tricked. Following the scene, there are comments from readers reacting to the fictional narrative, with some agreeing with the premise of the vaccine's harmful effects and others questioning the Pope's true character."

Let’s unpack what’s going on here.

1. Fiction as a Shield

Throughout the podcast, the AI hosts repeatedly return to the word “fictional” like a mantra—reaffirming the label not just as a descriptor but as a shield. Yes, the piece is dramatized, but their persistent emphasis subtly disarms the content’s impact. It turns a pointed spiritual and moral indictment into something safely theatrical, even dismissible. The effect? Listeners are primed to treat the work as imaginative diversion rather than a serious critique of real-world institutional betrayal and collapse.

2. Mislabeling the Narrative’s Purpose

The description frames the piece as a conversation about the Pope being "tricked" and "feeling regret," as if the Devil is the only moral actor and the story's point is theological blame. But this entirely misses the actual thrust: the collapse of moral leadership under the weight of technocratic power and propaganda. Francis wasn't just a victim; he became a willing vessel for medical coercion cloaked as compassion.

3. Flattening the Moral Inquiry into "Reader Reactions"

Notice how they mention reader responses only to say that "some agreed" and "others questioned the Pope's true character." This reduces the real cultural and political stakes to mere comment section chatter. There's no mention of the well-documented timeline of health decline following the vaccine, nor the Vatican's quiet retreat from its own mandates. Instead, the story becomes a Rorschach test for viewer opinion—not a serious engagement with its implications.

4. Sanitizing the Subversive

Google has a remarkable ability to take powerful, dissident narratives and neutralize them by framing them as aesthetic artifacts. The original story is biting, theological, and morally disruptive. Their version is... content. Packaged. Palatable. Just two synthetic voices play-acting in a morality tale that never questions the underlying structure of power.

5. The Irony: AI Reads a Story About Deception by Authority

You really can’t make this up. Google's AI reads a script where the Devil impersonates a scientific authority, seduces the Pope into promoting a poisonous false gospel, and smiles when the Pope begs for mercy. And Google frames it like it’s bedtime literature for aspiring technocrats.

If there was ever a moment where satire bleeds into prophecy, this might be it.

Final Thought

The Last Confession of Pope Francis was never just about one man. It was about a system, a mindset, a theology of compliance that replaced faith with fear and sacrifice with submission. Google's rendering of it—glossy, emotionless, safely labeled "fiction"—is proof that even our rebellions can be commodified.

But that doesn't mean we stop writing them.

Let me know what you think—and if you listened to their version, I’d love to hear your take.