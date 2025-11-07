You might remember No Kings—a piece that sparked strong reactions for its portrayal of protest as performance and power as self-delusion.

Now, the collection that began with that poem has grown.

The newly expanded Volume 4 of No Kings and Other Poems includes six additional works, each exploring themes of conviction, conscience, and collapse—whether personal, political, or spiritual.

You can download the complete PDF here:

👉 No Kings and Other Poems — Volume 4 (Download)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vhsgq345m3kog4f3s16c0/Poetry_Vol4_BlackYellow_FORMATTED_Trimmed.pdf?rlkey=phxemaw5y8dmrq4v40y3vtyp9&st=gc1jtys2&dl=0

From the Collection: “Portland”

Portland Tear gas clings to riverside darkness,

the city shivers—not with justice,

but with the chill of mobs convinced

every law is cruelty,

every barrier oppression. Their banners do not heal—

they provoke,

daring violence as proof of virtue.

Glass cracks and steel bends

under the weight of slogans

repeated until meaning bleeds away. To them, ICE is a specter for blame,

not an institution, not people—

just the next opponent

to unmake, unperson, unhouse.

With every brick hurled,

they chant liberation,

yet birth only the freedom

to ruin and erase. The streets ring with empty righteousness;

true suffering, real conversation

are drowned beneath shouts

demanding destruction. In Portland,

the “woke” grind beauty and order

into shards, each night more proud

of chaos than mercy,

their heroism measured in

broken glass and ruined trust. Soon, nothing remains but walls,

echoing with a question

no one dares answer:

who are you saving

if your peace relies on pain?

About the Collection

No Kings and Other Poems is a chronicle of the modern condition—how faith becomes fanaticism, compassion turns to control, and truth is traded for comfort.

Each piece confronts the dogmas of our time—medical, moral, or political—with the aim not of despair, but of clarity.

Download the full Volume 4 edition and share your thoughts below.

Poetry isn’t meant to agree—it’s meant to wake something up.

Also Available

My third poetry collection, Film Noir and Other Poems, available for free download here:

👉 Film Noir and Other Poems (Download) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h0umyh5b2vcw9ksp4p04h/Turfseer-Poetry-Vol.-3.pdf?rlkey=50cldv4p0zyztuje4kiglw0k1&st=66oc98dy&dl=0