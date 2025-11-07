No Kings and Other Poems — Volume 4 Now Available
You might remember No Kings—a piece that sparked strong reactions for its portrayal of protest as performance and power as self-delusion.
Now, the collection that began with that poem has grown.
The newly expanded Volume 4 of No Kings and Other Poems includes six additional works, each exploring themes of conviction, conscience, and collapse—whether personal, political, or spiritual.
You can download the complete PDF here:
👉 No Kings and Other Poems — Volume 4 (Download)
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vhsgq345m3kog4f3s16c0/Poetry_Vol4_BlackYellow_FORMATTED_Trimmed.pdf?rlkey=phxemaw5y8dmrq4v40y3vtyp9&st=gc1jtys2&dl=0
From the Collection: “Portland”
Portland
Tear gas clings to riverside darkness,
the city shivers—not with justice,
but with the chill of mobs convinced
every law is cruelty,
every barrier oppression.
Their banners do not heal—
they provoke,
daring violence as proof of virtue.
Glass cracks and steel bends
under the weight of slogans
repeated until meaning bleeds away.
To them, ICE is a specter for blame,
not an institution, not people—
just the next opponent
to unmake, unperson, unhouse.
With every brick hurled,
they chant liberation,
yet birth only the freedom
to ruin and erase.
The streets ring with empty righteousness;
true suffering, real conversation
are drowned beneath shouts
demanding destruction.
In Portland,
the “woke” grind beauty and order
into shards, each night more proud
of chaos than mercy,
their heroism measured in
broken glass and ruined trust.
Soon, nothing remains but walls,
echoing with a question
no one dares answer:
who are you saving
if your peace relies on pain?
About the Collection
No Kings and Other Poems is a chronicle of the modern condition—how faith becomes fanaticism, compassion turns to control, and truth is traded for comfort.
Each piece confronts the dogmas of our time—medical, moral, or political—with the aim not of despair, but of clarity.
Download the full Volume 4 edition and share your thoughts below.
Poetry isn’t meant to agree—it’s meant to wake something up.
Also Available
My third poetry collection, Film Noir and Other Poems, available for free download here:
👉 Film Noir and Other Poems (Download) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h0umyh5b2vcw9ksp4p04h/Turfseer-Poetry-Vol.-3.pdf?rlkey=50cldv4p0zyztuje4kiglw0k1&st=66oc98dy&dl=0
