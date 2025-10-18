Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
7h

Love this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
7h

Where do all those nut jobs originate from?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Turfseer
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture