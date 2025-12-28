Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
4h

Well Written Piece About A True Humble Hero! Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
4h

Didn't know the Winton story, thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture