Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charisse's avatar
Charisse
7h

Good song! Ain’t that the truth

Reply
Share
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
8h

Powerful take on what happens when icons shift from representing to instructing. The disillusion hits hardest when someone who spoke for a community starts speaking at them. I remeber when a mentor I admired began preaching rather than sharing lived experiece, and that switch from peer to authority made all the difference in how their message landed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture