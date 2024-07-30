Sharp as a Tack: A Song Inspired by Collective Denial

"Sharp as a Tack" delves into the poignant and often painful reality of loved ones in denial about the cognitive decline of an elderly man. Drawing inspiration from recent events where millions refused to acknowledge President Biden's cognitive struggles, this song captures the essence of mass gaslighting. Through evocative lyrics and a compelling narrative, "Sharp as a Tack" highlights the emotional turmoil and the protective instincts that drive family and friends to ignore the obvious signs of encroaching dementia. It's a powerful reflection on how denial and love can sometimes intertwine, creating a facade that shields against harsh truths. Pkease share if you can.

Lyrics:

Sharp as a Tack

(Verse 1)

He’s our good old chap

Guided by his lady

She says no one can attack

Our dear old bloke pushing eighty

Please don’t put us in a bind

How dare you say he’s lost his mind

Now you’ve surely crossed the line

We all know he’s doing fine

(Verse 2)

Go ahead and call his name

He answers quick as ever

He’s at the top of his game

His words are sharp and clever

We won’t admit he’s lost a step

He’s in decline we can’t accept

All we know, he’s quite adept

Every day he’s full of pep

(Pre-Chorus)

Used to smile and light up every room

Stories, laughter—like a silver spoon

Now his eyes seem lost, stares at the moon

(Chorus)

Yes, we don’t care at all ‘bout the facts

All we know is that we’ve got his back

That’s because he’s always sharp as a tack

(Verse 3)

His lady’s in control

Warns he’ll end up reeling

If they reach their goal

Take him down—hurt his feelings

He’s wandering off in the middle of the night

Searching for memories that slip out of sight

Just one bad day—oh so trite

Nothing here to indict

(Verse 4)

He’s competent and clear

He barely ever stumbles

There’s nothing left to fear

He’s caught the ball—no fumbles

You just want to take him down

While his thoughts remain profound

He’s our man of great renown

And we’re keeping him around

(Pre-Chorus)

Taking comfort in the mounting lies

Ignoring signs within his distant eyes

Why are you so surprised?

(Chorus)

Yes, we don’t care at all ‘bout the facts

All we know is that we’ve got his back

That’s because he’s always sharp as a tack

(Bridge)

Let him drive his car tonight

We say he needs no guidance

Now you see the flashing lights

Don’t blame us for our silence

(Verse instrumental)

(Pre-Chorus)

You say it’s the truth we cannot face

As he drifts from a familiar place

Now he disappears without a trace

(Chorus)

Yes, we don’t care at all ‘bout the facts

All we know is that we’ve got his back

That’s because he’s always sharp as a tack

(Outro)

Repeat first four chords of verse humming melody

(FADE OUT)