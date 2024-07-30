New Song: Sharp as a Tack
Friends and Family Deny the Encroaching Dementia of an Elderly Man
Sharp as a Tack: A Song Inspired by Collective Denial
"Sharp as a Tack" delves into the poignant and often painful reality of loved ones in denial about the cognitive decline of an elderly man. Drawing inspiration from recent events where millions refused to acknowledge President Biden's cognitive struggles, this song captures the essence of mass gaslighting. Through evocative lyrics and a compelling narrative, "Sharp as a Tack" highlights the emotional turmoil and the protective instincts that drive family and friends to ignore the obvious signs of encroaching dementia. It's a powerful reflection on how denial and love can sometimes intertwine, creating a facade that shields against harsh truths. Pkease share if you can.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Lyrics:
Sharp as a Tack
(Verse 1)
He’s our good old chap
Guided by his lady
She says no one can attack
Our dear old bloke pushing eighty
Please don’t put us in a bind
How dare you say he’s lost his mind
Now you’ve surely crossed the line
We all know he’s doing fine
(Verse 2)
Go ahead and call his name
He answers quick as ever
He’s at the top of his game
His words are sharp and clever
We won’t admit he’s lost a step
He’s in decline we can’t accept
All we know, he’s quite adept
Every day he’s full of pep
(Pre-Chorus)
Used to smile and light up every room
Stories, laughter—like a silver spoon
Now his eyes seem lost, stares at the moon
(Chorus)
Yes, we don’t care at all ‘bout the facts
All we know is that we’ve got his back
That’s because he’s always sharp as a tack
(Verse 3)
His lady’s in control
Warns he’ll end up reeling
If they reach their goal
Take him down—hurt his feelings
He’s wandering off in the middle of the night
Searching for memories that slip out of sight
Just one bad day—oh so trite
Nothing here to indict
(Verse 4)
He’s competent and clear
He barely ever stumbles
There’s nothing left to fear
He’s caught the ball—no fumbles
You just want to take him down
While his thoughts remain profound
He’s our man of great renown
And we’re keeping him around
(Pre-Chorus)
Taking comfort in the mounting lies
Ignoring signs within his distant eyes
Why are you so surprised?
(Chorus)
Yes, we don’t care at all ‘bout the facts
All we know is that we’ve got his back
That’s because he’s always sharp as a tack
(Bridge)
Let him drive his car tonight
We say he needs no guidance
Now you see the flashing lights
Don’t blame us for our silence
(Verse instrumental)
(Pre-Chorus)
You say it’s the truth we cannot face
As he drifts from a familiar place
Now he disappears without a trace
(Chorus)
Yes, we don’t care at all ‘bout the facts
All we know is that we’ve got his back
That’s because he’s always sharp as a tack
(Outro)
Repeat first four chords of verse humming melody
(FADE OUT)
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.