"The Titanic Sails at Dawn" is a bold, satirical anthem chronicling the ideological wreckage left in the wake of radical leftist policies. With biting lyrics and a steady, ominous rhythm, the song charts a doomed voyage through open borders, gender denial, and speech suppression—all while those at the helm remain defiantly proud. As the ship of progress barrels toward an iceberg marked WOKE, the chorus warns: no lifeboats remain, and the dance is nearly over. It's a musical broadside aimed at the unsinkable arrogance of our age.

Lyrics:

The Titanic Sails at Dawn

Verse 1

You opened up the borders, thought it fine

Every day you always cross the line

You insisted and persisted getting it all wrong

Blind to the disaster

The Titanic sails at dawn

Verse 2

Your policies are always out of sorts

Insisting that men play in women’s sports

Looking for another fight

No brains but always brawn

Never seek the middle ground

The Titanic sails at dawn

Chorus

Headed for an iceberg, no more time to turn around

You called it unsinkable, but now you’re going down

No more lifeboats left for you, just one last hollow stance

Face the storm you summoned—this is your final dance

Verse 3

You shout for justice, yet embrace the horde

Terror flies its banners while you’re calling it "the norm"

Censor all dissenters, that’s your favorite song

But the cold sea waits for tyrants—the Titanic sails at dawn

Bridge

On your maiden voyage, with your woke and baseless crowd

Tore down every pillar, let the lunacy resound

You mock the past and virtue, set fire to the gate

Now the pride you sailed on is sinking under weight

Verse (Instrumental Break)

Chorus

Headed for an iceberg, no more time to turn around

You called it unsinkable, but now you’re going down

No more lifeboats left for you, just one last hollow stance

Face the storm you summoned—this is your final dance

Final Verse

Darkness fills the waters, as your dream slips out of sight

All that you have built now clearly crumbles in the night

You ignored the warnings, now the reckoning is drawn

History won’t forget you—The Titanic sails at dawn