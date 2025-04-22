New Song Release: The Titanic Sails at Dawn
When hubris hits the iceberg, there’s no turning back.
"The Titanic Sails at Dawn" is a bold, satirical anthem chronicling the ideological wreckage left in the wake of radical leftist policies. With biting lyrics and a steady, ominous rhythm, the song charts a doomed voyage through open borders, gender denial, and speech suppression—all while those at the helm remain defiantly proud. As the ship of progress barrels toward an iceberg marked WOKE, the chorus warns: no lifeboats remain, and the dance is nearly over. It's a musical broadside aimed at the unsinkable arrogance of our age.
Lyrics:
The Titanic Sails at Dawn
Verse 1
You opened up the borders, thought it fine
Every day you always cross the line
You insisted and persisted getting it all wrong
Blind to the disaster
The Titanic sails at dawn
Verse 2
Your policies are always out of sorts
Insisting that men play in women’s sports
Looking for another fight
No brains but always brawn
Never seek the middle ground
The Titanic sails at dawn
Chorus
Headed for an iceberg, no more time to turn around
You called it unsinkable, but now you’re going down
No more lifeboats left for you, just one last hollow stance
Face the storm you summoned—this is your final dance
Verse 3
You shout for justice, yet embrace the horde
Terror flies its banners while you’re calling it "the norm"
Censor all dissenters, that’s your favorite song
But the cold sea waits for tyrants—the Titanic sails at dawn
Bridge
On your maiden voyage, with your woke and baseless crowd
Tore down every pillar, let the lunacy resound
You mock the past and virtue, set fire to the gate
Now the pride you sailed on is sinking under weight
Verse (Instrumental Break)
Chorus
Headed for an iceberg, no more time to turn around
You called it unsinkable, but now you’re going down
No more lifeboats left for you, just one last hollow stance
Face the storm you summoned—this is your final dance
Final Verse
Darkness fills the waters, as your dream slips out of sight
All that you have built now clearly crumbles in the night
You ignored the warnings, now the reckoning is drawn
History won’t forget you—The Titanic sails at dawn
