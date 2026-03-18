This is a bit of an experiment.

The song itself was generated using AI, but the vision behind it—the themes, tone, and direction—are very much intentional. To bring it to life visually, I worked with a freelancer on Fiverr who animated a series of cinematic images into a full music video.

What emerges is something in between: part machine-assisted creation, part human-guided storytelling.

At the center of The Cudgel is a simple idea. The real instrument of control isn’t force—it’s fear. And the most effective vehicle for that fear is the theory of contagion itself. Once people accept that invisible threats are everywhere, and that only experts can detect and manage them, the rest follows naturally: urgency, compliance, and the quiet sidelining of dissent.

No grand conspiracy is required. The system runs on belief.

That’s what gives the cudgel its power—and why it rarely needs to be swung.