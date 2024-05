Here’s my new music video of my recent song Welcome to Disease X.

You can watch it here on YouTube:

But if they take it down, watch it here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/6y85ici1arlfji5jo30kq/Disease-x-video.mp4........mp4?rlkey=sk5n8pa2ivmvryk0i0fs01r7a&st=65mbdkz0&dl=0