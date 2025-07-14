A duet written at the height of the plandemic—when obedience was packaged as compassion, and dissent was smeared as selfishness.

This back-and-forth between a devoted mask-wearer and a medical freedom advocate captures the clash of worldviews that defined that era. One side insists on compliance “for the greater good.” The other dares to challenge the narrative and ask the forbidden questions.

He says, “It’s just a mask.”

She answers, “That’s exactly why we should ask.”

This is more than a song—it’s a reminder.

Of what was done.

And why we can’t forget.

