🎭 New Music Video Premiere: “It’s Just a Mask” 🎭
When compliance was king—and questions were crimes.
A duet written at the height of the plandemic—when obedience was packaged as compassion, and dissent was smeared as selfishness.
This back-and-forth between a devoted mask-wearer and a medical freedom advocate captures the clash of worldviews that defined that era. One side insists on compliance “for the greater good.” The other dares to challenge the narrative and ask the forbidden questions.
He says, “It’s just a mask.”
She answers, “That’s exactly why we should ask.”
This is more than a song—it’s a reminder.
Of what was done.
And why we can’t forget.
I point and laugh at people wearing masks loudly mocking them for their ignorance, their fear and for them treating everyone around them as if everyone but they are a diseased threat. Have done it in the middle of grocery stores and farmers markets as well as on the street and in the park.
Well-done. Never forget!